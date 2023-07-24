"I feel sorry for the other teams": Chris Paul is excited to play with Draymond Green despite reported beef

It's a well-known fact that Chris Paul and Draymond Green have a beef with each other. However, as the two players become teammates this season, Paul warns the league about how that could impact other teams.

Paul's arrival in Golden State this offseason was a surprise. After being traded by the Phoenix Suns to the Washington Wizards, Paul found himself bouncing around again as he landed in the Bay Area in exchange for Jordan Poole.

There's undoubtedly a lot of history at play. Having played predominantly in the West, especially with the Houston Rockets, Paul faced off against the Warriors several times. Hence, there has always been a rivalry between himself and Steph Curry. However, it goes without saying that if a player has beef with Curry, they also have beef with Green, and Paul is no exception.

The situation becomes rather complicated, as the two become teammates. While one would expect that things would be squashed immediately, Green was fairly clear in addressing the "beef" between the two of them.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Just because they’re teammates now doesn’t mean Draymond has to pretend the Chris Paul beef never happened @PatBevPod @patbev21 @Money23Green @rone pic.twitter.com/BhzGJDBb1W

The positive takeaway from Draymond Green's comments was his willingness to work with Paul towards developing a relationship as teammates. This aspect was further alluded by the new Warriors' guard in a recent interview when he said:

"Draymond is uhh… I feel sorry for the other teams that got to play against both of us because he’s always been very vocal, as I am, and I've always thrived with guys like that."

To Chris Paul's credit, he has maintained a positive attitude towards the move, which is undoubtedly promising for the Warriors faithful and fanbase.

With a lot of expectations heading into the new season, we look forward to seeing what Paul can produce for Golden State.

What can we expect from Chris Paul as a Warrior?

There's a lot of uncertainty regarding Chris Paul's role on the team. Considering that he's a very traditional floor general, he will have his work cut out for him in adapting to Golden State's elaborate system. However, if Steve Kerr's coaching smarts are to be trusted, Paul could still be a valuable element to the team.

What the veteran guard can offer as a playmaker is difficult to overlook. His ability to create off the pick-and-roll creates a variety of options offensively, both for himself as well as for the team. Whether it's as a starter or on the bench, Chris Paul could bring a lot to the roster.

