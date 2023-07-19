What did Jordan Poole say to Draymond Green? Entire beef between the two explored

Draymond Green gave a cryptic explanation of what went down between him and Jordan Poole on "The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone."

"Dialogue, of course, happens over time, and you usually ain't just triggered by something that fast, to that degree," Green said. "This is a team. Ain't nobody on my team triggering me in an instant. We know stuff that you don't say amongst men. We know things that you have to stand on."

But how did it all start between Poole and Green? Green punched Poole in early October during a team practice, and TMZ subsequently released a video of Green arguing with Poole before punching him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

At the time, fans were curious about what Jordan Poole could have told Green to elicit that kind of reaction. However, despite the sources that Cam'ron claimed on what Poole said, no one still has any clue on what was said in that practice.

It is also a testament to the Warriors organization to keep the situation under wraps as best as they could, with the exception of the video being released online by TMZ.

The conflict between the two made things awkward for the whole team, and the defending champions ended up becoming a shell of themselves last season, goinf 44-38.

Jordan Poole got traded to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul despite signing a contract extension before last season. Meanwhile, Draymond Green signed a four-year $100 million contract to return to the Warriors in the upcoming season.

Looking back on what Jordan Poole said about his relationship with Draymond Green days after the incident

After getting into a heated altercation with Green, Poole talked about his relationship with his teammate moving forward last season:

"He apologized, and we plan on handling ourselves that way," Poole said. "We’re going to play basketball."

It was a professional response only days after the incident happened from Poole. Looking back on his statement, the Warriors tried burying what happened between the two teammates, but the team struggled nonetheless.

As the upcoming season approaches, it'll be interesting what happens when the Wizards and the Warriors face off in the regular season.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault