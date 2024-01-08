"I forgot about Dillon Brooks" - Steve Kerr jokingly humiliates Rockets wing while reflecting his thoughts on Canadians

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has long had an affinity for Canadians and their friendly demeanor. However, according to Kerr, Houston Rockets wing Dillon Brooks may be an exception.

Ahead of the Warriors’ matchup against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, Kerr was asked about his previous comments regarding Canadians' friendliness. He once said he’s “never met a Canadian he didn’t like.”

Kerr reiterated his stance. However, he joked that he forgot about Brooks at the time of his initial comments.

“I still feel that way, but I forgot about Dillon Brooks,” Kerr said.

Kerr and Brooks have a history dating back to Game 2 of Golden State’s 2022 Western Conference semifinal series against the Memphis Grizzlies. The then-Grizzlies wing received a Flagrant 2 foul and automatic ejection for swiping Warriors guard Gary Payton II out of the air on a fastbreak. The play resulted in Payton exiting with an injury.

Kerr later called Brooks out, saying he “broke the code,” with Brooks responding that he “[didn’t] even know what that [meant] in the playoffs.”

However, after joking that Brooks may be the only Canadian he isn’t a fan of, Kerr made it clear that he doesn’t actually know him personally.

“Nah, I stand by that, and I don’t know Dillon Brooks at all,” Kerr said.

Steve Kerr on Cory Joseph’s character

One Canadian that Steve Kerr is familiar with is Warriors veteran point guard Cory Joseph. The 32-year-old is one of two Canadians (Andrew Wiggins) on Golden State’s roster this season.

Joseph’s playing time has been limited thus far. However, with veteran point guard Chris Paul set to miss four to six weeks with a fractured left hand, his minutes are expected to rise.

Later in his interview, Kerr raved about Joseph’s character and how he has stayed ready for his opportunity all season.

“Cory, when we signed him, I called [Gregg Popovich] because he played there. Obviously, the [San Antonio] Spurs drafted him, and I asked Pop, I said, ‘What do you think about Cory Joseph?’ He said, ‘He’s one of the finest human beings you’ll ever meet.’ So, pretty high praise from coach Pop,” Kerr said.

“And that’s exactly what I’ve found. Just incredibly professional, a leader, great advice from the bench when he’s not playing, solid play every time he goes on the court. … So, guys like that, they’re impossible not to like.”

Kerr added that Joseph was “going to play tonight” against Toronto after receiving sporadic playing time over the Warriors’ previous 35 games.

Through 16 games, Joseph has struggled, averaging 1.8 points, 0.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 3-pointers per game on 27.0% shooting. It remains to be seen if he can step up his play in Paul’s absence.

