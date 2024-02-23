"I don't give 2 s**ts about what Michael Jordan did" - Gilbert Arenas lashes out at former Bulls' player for ‘No Bull Tour’ crusade

Scottie Pippen, Luc Longley and Horace Grant, three of Michael Jordan's teammates during the Chicago Bulls dynasty years are reportedly coming together to do the No Bull Tour. The tour will discuss MJ and their years together but it seems Shannon Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas don't want to hear about it.

At this point, it is common knowledge that several of MJ's teammates were unhappy with their portrayal in The Last Dance, especially Pippen. This upcoming tour will give fans a glimpse into the perspectives of the and will most likely address the negative feelings these players had about the docuseries.

However, Shannon Sharpe and Gilbert Arenas have no intention of listening to what Michael Jordan's teammates have to say. The duo expressed on the Nightcap show that at the end of the day, the only thing that matters is that MJ made them champions.

"I don't give two s**** about what Michael Jordan did to help you motherf****** become a champion," Arenas said emphatically. "Because when people come at you, you do this right here.

Arenas said, pointing to his ring finger, referring to the multiple championship rings that the Bulls won together under Jordan's leadership.

"Whatever it took, stand on it," Arenas continued. "You're a champion, right? I thought that's all that matters."

Sharpe weighed in while making an unflattering impression of MJ's teammates who were complaining about their portrayal.

"He got people thinking I'm a garden tool," Sharpe said in his impression. "I can't have that I gotta clear my name."

The pair eventually stopped with the impersonations but Arenas drove his point home by once again reiterating that everyone talks about how only rings matter in the NBA.

What was Scottie Pippen's reaction to Michael Jordan and The Last Dance?

The friendship between former teammates Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen has severely deteriorated since The Last Dance came out in 2020. Pippen was among the players who felt like they were portrayed unfairly while MJ was glorified even further through the docuseries.

In an excerpt of his book Unguarded which he shared with GQ, Pippen shared his thoughts on his former teammate and The Last Dance.

According to Pippen, one of MJ's motivations for doing the docuseries was to elevate himself above LeBron James. In the process of doing so, he made his former teammate feel nothing more like he was a "prop."

Pippen continued by sharing that after watching the series, he reached out to several ex-teammates from the Bulls and all of them shared the same sentiment, they felt disrespected.

Now, Scottie Pippen along with Longley and Grant will get a wider platform to share their thoughts on what was portrayed on The Last Dance through the No Bull Tour.