"I don't give a F" - LeBron James cryptically quotes Kendrick Lamar amid offseason injury rehab

LeBron James was embroiled in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef last year. The LA Lakers star's name can be a polarizing factor, and his presence at Kendrick Lamar's concerts turned many heads when the beef between the rappers was at its peak.
On Monday, James showed his support for the Compton rapper through his social media post. Amidst his rehab from an MCL sprain, the four-time NBA champion cryptically posted a verse from Lamar's unreleased 'Chains & Whips' song on his Instagram Story.
"Therapy taught me how to open up / It also showed me I don’t give a F," James wrote in his IG Story.
The post only shows LeBron James' unwavering support for the "Not Like Us" rapper. Although the Lakers star has not publicly sided with Kendrick, his constant support for him and Drake's apparent shading of James during his Australia tour point to a possible divide.
LeBron James and the Lakers faced a first-round exit in back-to-back seasons. He is expected to play another year in the Laker jersey, which is set to make him the first player to have 23 seasons under his belt.
James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He also became the oldest player to make the selection for the All-NBA Second Team at age 40.
LeBron James expresses his concerns about the current state of youth sports
LeBron James has walked through two decades of the NBA as a basketball player. The Lakers star has seen the league change, not just through his eyes, but also while playing with the young generation.
James is unhappy with the current state of sports among youth. During an episode of the "Mind The Game" podcast, the NBA star diagnosed the cause of early burnout among kids wanting to become professional athletes.
"I think a lot of kids, they burn the hell out," James said on Sunday. "'I'm gonna just do this one all year round and just play basketball or just play volleyball or just play soccer all year round.' You burn out at 22, 23, 24 because you've just been doing it. Or younger. They just say, 'To hell with it. I don't even want to play no more.'
"I don't think putting a cap on these kids -- they should just be able to explore, man."
James also added that growing up, he "ran track and field" and even played football with his friends. His love for football is intact, and it comes full-fledged during the NFL season.
