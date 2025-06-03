  • home icon
  "I don't give a F" - LeBron James cryptically quotes Kendrick Lamar amid offseason injury rehab

"I don't give a F" - LeBron James cryptically quotes Kendrick Lamar amid offseason injury rehab

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Jun 03, 2025 03:36 GMT
LeBron James quoted Kendrick Lamar's unreleased verse on his IG story
LeBron James quoted Kendrick Lamar's unreleased verse on his IG story [Picture Credit: Getty]

LeBron James was embroiled in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef last year. The LA Lakers star's name can be a polarizing factor, and his presence at Kendrick Lamar's concerts turned many heads when the beef between the rappers was at its peak.

On Monday, James showed his support for the Compton rapper through his social media post. Amidst his rehab from an MCL sprain, the four-time NBA champion cryptically posted a verse from Lamar's unreleased 'Chains & Whips' song on his Instagram Story.

"Therapy taught me how to open up / It also showed me I don’t give a F," James wrote in his IG Story.
LeBron James' IG Story [Credit: IG/@kingjames]
LeBron James' IG Story [Credit: IG/@kingjames]

The post only shows LeBron James' unwavering support for the "Not Like Us" rapper. Although the Lakers star has not publicly sided with Kendrick, his constant support for him and Drake's apparent shading of James during his Australia tour point to a possible divide.

LeBron James and the Lakers faced a first-round exit in back-to-back seasons. He is expected to play another year in the Laker jersey, which is set to make him the first player to have 23 seasons under his belt.

James averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.0 steals per game. He also became the oldest player to make the selection for the All-NBA Second Team at age 40.

LeBron James expresses his concerns about the current state of youth sports

LeBron James has walked through two decades of the NBA as a basketball player. The Lakers star has seen the league change, not just through his eyes, but also while playing with the young generation.

James is unhappy with the current state of sports among youth. During an episode of the "Mind The Game" podcast, the NBA star diagnosed the cause of early burnout among kids wanting to become professional athletes.

"I think a lot of kids, they burn the hell out," James said on Sunday. "'I'm gonna just do this one all year round and just play basketball or just play volleyball or just play soccer all year round.' You burn out at 22, 23, 24 because you've just been doing it. Or younger. They just say, 'To hell with it. I don't even want to play no more.'
"I don't think putting a cap on these kids -- they should just be able to explore, man."

James also added that growing up, he "ran track and field" and even played football with his friends. His love for football is intact, and it comes full-fledged during the NFL season.

About the author
Nandjee Ranjan

Nandjee Ranjan

Twitter icon

Nandjee Ranjan is a journalist covering the NBA and WNBA at Sportskeeda whose passion for basketball dates back to his childhood when he enjoyed playing the sport in school.

Nandjee finds his heart divided between two NBA powerhouses: the LA Lakers and the Golden State Warriors. He idolizes LeBron James and his leadership, while he appreciates the Warriors' dynamic and team-oriented style of play.
Basketball, for Nandjee, isn't just a sport but a holistic approach to fitness and well-being. He's been drawn to team sports, finding fulfillment in the physical engagement basketball offers.

With years of following basketball, Nandjee contextualizes historical events and player performances. He believes in conducting thorough research before writing, only taking information from reliable sources. He doesn’t mind taking more time to write an articles, as long as it is 100% accurate for his readers’ benefit.

During his leisure hours, Nandjee finds relaxation by reading books.

Know More

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
