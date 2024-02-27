"I don't give a s**t": Stephen A Smith reacts to Pelicans roast following Zion Williamson comments with unhinged 10-minute rant

Zion Williamson has run into some problems in staying healthy on the court for the New Orleans Pelicans. Following ESPN's Stephen A. Smith questioning his dedication to staying in shape, the New Orleans Pelicans' X account mocked the NBA analyst by posting a meme video of his basketball lowlights. Interestingly, Smith responded by posting a 10-minute video rant on his podcast.

In his "The Stephen A. Smith Show" podcast, the analyst was not bothered by the video but wanted to make sure that everyone knew the facts regarding his time playing basketball at a young age. He briefly talked about his knee injuries that hampered his progress and production on the court.

"And New Orleans ... you need to be educated a little bit more about Stephen A. Smith," Smith said. "Number one, I don't give a s***. It doesn't bother me that you troll me I can take it. ... But you're stats are wrong, one and a half points, I was hurt. ... 1989, I fractured my knee cap in half. They told me I might not be able to walk the same again."

Smith was unbothered in getting mocked by the Pelicans' social media team as he knew what the facts were and his intentions in criticizing Zion Williamson. He argued that his comments about Williamson eating too much food were only meant as a half-joke as he still roots for the success of the two-time NBA All-Star and the New Orleans Pelicans franchise.

Be that as it may, Stephen A. Smith wanted to set the record straight that he knows he wouldn't ever amount to the skillset and capabilities of NBA players today. However, this won't stop him from airing out his basketball takes, regardless of how it's going to be taken by the public.

He is known as one of the most renowned NBA journalists due to his resumé and credibility, which has garnered a strong presence and reputationon each platform he is a part of.

Stephen A. Smith revealed that Zion Williamson was hiding food from the New Orleans Pelicans

During his 10-minute rant on his "The Stephen A. Smith Show" podcast, Smith revealed that Zion Williamson would hide food from the New Orleans Pelicans.

"Do I have to get into details about the issues that the New Orleans Pelicans have had with keeping him from stuffing his face and his stomach?" Smith asked. "About how this brother has hidden food? Literally, I'm not speculating."

He didn't add further details but he continued to make strong comments about Willaimson's trouble in staying in shape in past seasons. Which was a headache for the Pelicans organization to get a hold of.

New Orleans Times-Picayune's Christian Clark reported back on Dec. 8, 2023, that the Pelicans organization was concerned with Zion Williamson's diet. His history with injuries was already a concern questions regarding his diet would only make matters worse.

However, Williamson has only missed 11 games this season and is on pace to finish strong with his team entering the postseason. Moreover, Zion Williamson is also averaging 22.4 points (58.0% FG, 36.4% 3P), 5.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.