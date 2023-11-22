"I don't go searching for it": Shaquille O’Neal reveals harsh truth about perspective on former team once led by LeBron James

NBA legend-turned-TNT analyst Shaquille O’Neal has been known to support his former teams since retirement, most notably the LA Lakers. However, it appears that O’Neal is not a big fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers, who he once played for alongside superstar forward LeBron James.

During Tuesday night’s TNT broadcast of Cleveland’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, O’Neal said he doesn’t spend much time watching the Cavs. He added that he is only interested in one player on their team:

“I don't watch Cleveland a lot, but when I do watch them, I'm only looking at one guy,” O’Neal said.

O’Neal’s co-host, Ernie Johnson Jr., then cut off the big man to ask him exactly how often he watches Cleveland. O’Neal said he only watches the Cavs when “they’re on,” presumably on TNT. However, outside of that, he said he never makes a concerted effort to watch their games:

“When they're on. Like, I don't go searching for it, but when they’re on. I don’t have cable,” O’Neal said.

Shaquille O’Neal said he didn’t have to do anything during his time with Cleveland

Former Cleveland Cavaliers teammates Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James

Shaquille O’Neal’s lone season in Cleveland came during the second-last season of his career when he was well past his prime at age 37. O’Neal was traded to the Cavaliers ahead of the 2009-10 NBA season where he teamed up with a 25-year-old LeBron James.

Despite being on the downside of his career, many were still excited to see the big man play alongside another of the league’s brightest stars. However, he had a limited impact and was hindered by injuries.

O’Neal played in just 53 games, averaging 12.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 blocks per game on 56.6% shooting.

James still carried Cleveland to the No. 1 record in the NBA at 61-21. However, the Cavs went on to lose 4-2 in the second round of the playoff to the Boston Celtics.

Reflecting on his time with Cleveland, O’Neal later said “It was the first time [he] didn't have to do anything.” However, perhaps if the big man was able to offer more production, the Cavs would have been able to make a deeper run playoff run.

