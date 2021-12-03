“I was not going to burn Steph Curry out in a year like that; this is a totally different year” – Steve Kerr emphatically states that Golden State Warriors are championship contenders this season

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is unequivocal about his aspirations for Steph Curry and the Warriors this season.

Speaking on the Damon & Ratto podcast, Kerr explained his reluctance to play Steph Curry for long minutes last season. He also stated that he is prepared to give the Golden State Warriors’ superstar more playing time in 2021-22 given the team’s solid start. Steve Kerr said:

“I didn't want to chase wins by playing Steph 40 mins a night when he’s got six or seven years left in his career… We were not great last year. We were in development mode. We knew we were without Klay.”

Kerr added:

“We were in a position where I was not going to burn Steph Curry out in a year like that... This is a totally different year. We have a championship contender. We are now in a position where we are one of the best teams in the league.”

95.7 The Game @957thegame “I want to win every year, but when you’re in a position to win big, there’s a fire that burns beneath you every day because you feel it. You’re close. I think that’s the sense this year.”



Steve Kerr says this year is different 💯💯 “I want to win every year, but when you’re in a position to win big, there’s a fire that burns beneath you every day because you feel it. You’re close. I think that’s the sense this year.”Steve Kerr says this year is different 💯💯 https://t.co/SxOkszJpnk

Steve Kerr based his words on the 18-3 start that the Golden State Warriors have had to their 2021-22 campaign. The phenomenal record currently has them in second place in the Western Conference standings. Kerr feels the Warriors are ideally placed to win their fourth NBA title under him at the end of the season.

He said:

“I want to win every year, but when you’re in a position to win big, there’s a fire that burns beneath you every day because you feel it. You’re close. I think that’s the sense this year.”

Steph Curry has been special for the Golden State Warriors this season

Leading the Golden State Warriors’ charge this season is 33-year-old Steph Curry. The seven-time All-Star currently ranks second in the league’s scoring averages with 27.8 ppg this season.

Curry has already raced his way past the 100 triples mark this season, bettering his own record of taking the fewest games to get there. He currently leads the league with 108 long-range splashes this season.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Stephen Curry has made 105 threes in 19 games this season, breaking his own record for the fewest games needed to make 100 threes.



The Warriors 18-2 start is also the best 20-game start by any team since the 2015-16 Warriors started 20-0. Stephen Curry has made 105 threes in 19 games this season, breaking his own record for the fewest games needed to make 100 threes.The Warriors 18-2 start is also the best 20-game start by any team since the 2015-16 Warriors started 20-0. https://t.co/TXjodVHEBJ

Around mid-November, Steph Curry also became the NBA’s leading three-point shot maker in the regular season and playoffs. Curry overtook Ray Allen, who had 3358 career-made triples in the NBA’s regular season and postseason combined.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen for the most three pointers made all-time (including playoffs)



Curry: 3359+

Allen: 3358 Steph Curry has passed Ray Allen for the most three pointers made all-time (including playoffs) Curry: 3359+Allen: 3358 https://t.co/1rTcEAAMnP

Steph Curry now has Ray Allen’s all-time three-point regular season tally in his sights. He trails Allen’s career tally of 2973 three-pointers by only 43 triples. Given that Curry is averaging 5.4 triples a game this season, he could end up overtaking Allen sometime after mid-December 2021.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Curry is also averaging 34.3 mpg this season. The figure is marginally better than the 34.2 mpg he averaged over the 63 games he played for the Golden State Warriors in the 2020-21 campaign.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra