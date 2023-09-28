"I got a bunch of good-looking single guys": Mark Cuban jokingly asks Taylor Swift to shoot her shot with Mavericks players

Taylor Swift's appearance in a Kansas City Chiefs game drew so much attention that Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban gave her some advice jokingly.

Speaking on ESPN's "First Take" on Thursday, Cuban jokingly adviced Swift to break up with the Chiefs tight end and date a Maverick instead.

Cuban said,

"Taylor, if you're listening -- sorry, Travis -- break up with him. I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you."

Stephen A. Smith, one of First Take's hosts, applauded Cuban, the business genius that he is, for the witty marketing strategy, saying,

"Oh, my lord! Well, you're a marketing wiz, so it's not a bad strategy on your part."

Mark Cuban believes Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are dating

Cuban is one of the many people who believe that Swift and Kelce are an item.

Cuban curtly said,

"I think it's real."

Rumors that Swift and Kelce, both aged 33, are now together were fueled further when the pop star accepted an invite from the American football superstar to watch the Chiefs' Sunday game against the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Swift even interacted with Kelce's mother and shouted, "Let's f****** go!" after he scored a touchdown in the 41-10 blowout.

However, Kelce stayed mum about his relationship status with Swift in his podcast along with his younger brother Jason.

Travis Kelce said,

“What’s real is that it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives.”

However, Front Office Sports reported that Swift might show up at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey to watch the Chiefs' road game against the New York Jets on Sunday night, which could further add fire to the dating rumors.