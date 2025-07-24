"I got sick of it" - Steph Curry opens up on bond with Drake while decoding his viral reaction to 'Not Like Us' moment in Olympics

During the 2024 Paris Olympics, Steph Curry's reaction to Kendrick Lamar's &quot;Not Like Us&quot; song went viral on the internet. At the peak of the Lamar-Drake rivalry, Curry seemingly chose a side when he expressed his frustration over Lamar's Drake diss song being played almost everywhere he went.A year later, Curry explained the reason behind his reaction in Abu Dhabi. Alluding to Curry's viral reaction to &quot;Not Like Us&quot; song being played during the Olympic practice, journalist Speedy Morman recently said it was that particular moment that he knew that Curry was &quot;rocking with Drake.&quot; The Golden State Warriors star added that he and Drake were like family.&quot;We go way back and it's actually a kind of family thing too,&quot; Curry told Mormon on Complex. &quot;Like, one of Ayesha's cousins is from Toronto, she's from Toronto and the whole deal. So, we're all in the same boat.&quot;Explaining his viral moment, Curry said he was sick of the song being played over and over again.&quot;Everywhere we went, it's all I heard, and the fact that they know who I was with,&quot; Curry said. &quot;But I was like, I got sick of it at a certain point. And it was funny, the cameras caught me because that was from the soul.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Team USA was practicing ahead of the game against Serbia at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Kendrick Lamar's &quot;Not Like Us&quot; kept playing in the background. Steph Curry was seemingly frustrated with the same song being played repeatedly.&quot;Damn with this song. It's not the only song in America,&quot; the cameraman caught him saying.Steph Curry reveals his redemption plan for &quot;trash&quot; rappingSteph Curry doesn't take his craft lightly, even if it is not basketball. He has risen to become one of the best golfers among the NBA stars. However, there is one area where Curry tried and failed.During the same conversation with Complex, Speedy Mormon brought up Curry's 2009 rapping in a song while he was at Davidson. Mormon bluntly said it was &quot;trash.&quot;Here's what Mormon was talking about.However, the host asked Steph Curry if there was any &quot;redemption arc&quot; in the future.&quot;I am proud of my effort,&quot; Curry said. &quot;I'm mostly disappointed in my outfit. I think the glasses and the oversized white tees...if you put that on silent and didn't hear a word I was saying and you saw me...'he looked trash.'&quot;&quot;So I don't have a shot to begin with. Is there a redemption story? Maybe,&quot; the Warriors star added [timestamp 31:16].Steph Curry hates to be &quot;trash&quot; in anything, but there is no guarantee if he is ever going a make a comeback in rapping.