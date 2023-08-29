"I gotta go grab this cash": Michael Jordan once ditched 14-year-old Jasmine Jordan for $40,000 after capsizing in the Bahamas

Michael Jordan's son Marcus revealed some secrets about the family in a recent episode of the Separation Anxiety podcast with Larsa Pippen. Marcus told the story of how his father chose money over his daughter Jasmine during an accident in the Bahamas.

In a recent episode of Separation Anxiety, Marcus and Larsa discussed some things fans might not know about MJ. Marcus immediately told everyone that his father is afraid of snakes and doesn't know how to swim. He also shared the story of an accident during a family holiday in the Bahamas.

"There was this one time when we were young in some trip in the Bahamas," Marcus said. "My dad, he was on a jetski with my sister and for whatever reason, the jetski capsized and turned over. My sister was floating, she had a life vest on. My dad was on the water, he wasn't wearing a life vest. All you see is this big wad of cash like probably 40 grand in a rubber band.

"My dad's in the water, my sister's floating a couple of feet away from him and you see this wad of cash floating in the water. Who do you think my dad went for first? My dad literally went for the 40 grand first. ... My dad said, 'She got on a life vest but I gotta go grab this couch.'"

As mentioned by Marcus Jordan, Michael Jordan doesn't know how to swim but owns a yacht and several fishing boats. His "Catch 23" boat recently finished third in a local fishing competition called the Mid-Atlantic Tournament and won around $460,000.

Who is Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine?

Michael Jordan has three daughters, one from his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy and twins Ysabel and Victoria Jordan with Yvette Prieto. Jasmine Jordan was born on December 7, 1992, and she seems to be MJ's heir apparent for the Jordan Brand.

Jasmine currently works as a field representative for his father's company. She's responsible for helping female athletes, mostly WNBA players, receive equality under the Jordan Brand.

In an interview with Footwear News last year, the 30-year-old was asked about what it's like being the daughter of Michael Jordan. The Chicago Bulls legend has one grandson with Jasmine and her husband Rakeem Christmas.

"It's powerful," Jasmine said. "It's special. To have the name and work for the brand, it doesn't feel real. People say all the time, 'That’s your brand.' I say, 'No, it’s not,' (but) yes, it is. I'm aware of it but I don't think about it as much as people around me do. I'm blessed with the name and an opportunity, but I don't take it for granted."

