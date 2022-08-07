"I guarantee that if you ask every kid on the bus, they think 'I'm going to the NBA’ … There's no humility" - Damian Lillard aims to improve the mentality of young hoopers through his Formula Zero camp

Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard plans to change the mentality of young basketball players. The former NBA Rookie of the Year winner thinks the youth lack humility, which is something that needs to change. At a recent press conference centered around his Formula Zero camp, Lillard said (via Clutch Points):

"When I was in college, it was like, you have to earn it. I was in the combine in my head thinking, like, 'I might be in the second round. I might not get picked.' I literally believed that. I guarantee that if you ask every kid on the bus, they think, 'I'm going to the NBA.'

"There's no question in their mind about whether or not it's going to happen because that's the culture that it is now. It's like, they expect to be in the NBA. I've seen interviews with kids in high school. Somebody's asking them, like, 'what team would you like to play for?' and they're like, 'I wanna go to a good situation, where the ball is in my hands.'

"And it's like, I would've never said that as a kid. I would've said like, 'I wanna win a national championship,' you know ... There’s no humility. There’s a lot of fake humility where people know how to play the role, but they don’t have people around them that’s like showing them how to be and how to handle stuff. So, it’s just natural [to them]."

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp @Dame_Lillard



— Damian Lillard



@frmlazro "There's no humility. There's a lot of fake humility where people know how to play the role but they don't have people around them that's like showing them how to be and how to handle stuff so it's just natural [to them]."— Damian Lillard @Dame_Lillard @frmlazro "There's no humility. There's a lot of fake humility where people know how to play the role but they don't have people around them that's like showing them how to be and how to handle stuff so it's just natural [to them]."— Damian Lillardhttps://t.co/SokyIpTJB7

Damian Lillard's Formula Zero camp focuses on helping young players build character, leadership and elite on-court level skills

Damian Lillard is expanding his wings as a mentor by developing his camp, the 'Formula Zero' camp. "Formula" refers to the values the six-time NBA All-Star has learned throughout his career. "Zero" is derived from his jersey number. This year was the first year of his camp, which concluded on Saturday (August 5th).

Lillard aims to help young hoopers understand various aspects throughout the camp on and off the court. As mentioned above, he spoke about players showing a lack of humility as they grow up. Lillard believes this trait may not be ideal for their development as professionals.

Damian Lillard can be a solid example for many young hoopers for how he has conducted himself on and off the court. He has been an elite player for years. Lillard's a six-time All-Star and received six All-NBA selections. He was also a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team.

Lillard is also one of the most committed and loyal players in the NBA. Despite the Blazers' inability to surround him with a title-contending roster, he remains with the team.

Damian Lillard aims to win a title with the franchise that drafted him. He recently committed to the team by signing an extension that will keep him around until 2027.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far