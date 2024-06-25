"I hate that I look 5'10" - Jalen Williams reacts with humor to group photo with younger brother Cody Williams and Sarr siblings

OKC Thunder star Jalen Williams is in New York to show support for his brother Cody Williams, who is one of the top prospects in this year's NBA Draft. Thunder teammate Olivier Sarr is also in the area to support his brother Alexandre Sarr, the potential first-overall pick.

In a post by a Thunder fan page on X, a photo of the Williams and Sarr brothers together surfaced.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jalen Williams commented on the photo and quickly went into defensive mode. Williams was adamant that he was not short and hated that he looked like he was under 6 feet.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I hate that I look 5’10," Williams wrote.

Expand Tweet

J-Dub is listed as 6-foot-5 even though the OKC Thunder have used him as a power forward for the majority of his career. He can play multiple positions and has continued to make a lot of progress on both ends.

His younger brother Cody Williams is listed as 6-foot-8 and plays as a small forward. He was a five-star recruit out of Perry High School in Arizona before playing one year of college basketball in Colorado. He's expected to be a lottery pick in this year's draft.

On the other hand, Olivier Sarr stands at 6-foot-10 and has been with the Thunder for the past three seasons. Sarr is currently signed to a two-way deal and has mainly played for the OKC Blue in the NBA G League.

His brother Alexandre is one of the top prospects in the 2024 NBA draft. Alexandre initially played for Overtime Elite before joining the Perth Wildcats in the NBL this season. He has great defensive potential due to his long arms and can also shoot from beyond the arc.

OKC Thunder's next big move could affect Jalen Williams

OKC Thunder's next big move could affect Jalen Williams.

The OKC Thunder started the offseason on the right foot by acquiring Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Josh Giddey, The Thunder was able to get one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA without giving up any of their future draft picks.

One of the biggest flaws of the Thunder roster is their lack of size with a rotation featuring Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams at center. They would need to add more size so Holmgren can slide into the number four position where he can play like Jarrett Jackson Jr.

With the market for centers expected to be filled with a lot of names, the Thunder have a lot of options. They can sign a free agent such as Jonas Valanciunas, Nicolas Claxton, Isaiah Hartenstein and Mason Plumlee. The trade market is also expected to be active with players such as Brook Lopez, Mitchell Robinson, Clint Capela and Jarrett Allen.

What does adding a big man do with Jalen Williams? Well, it will allow him to play at his natural position as a small forward. It will help J-Dub take another step into stardom and the Thunder into a true championship contender.