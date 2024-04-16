"I hate losing": Steph Curry hilariously admits being salty over losing free-throw title to Klay Thompson

Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson inched past co-star Steph Curry to claim the 2023-24 NBA free-throw percentage title on Sunday. A day later, Curry jokingly questioned the legitimacy of Thompson's win due to the disparity between their free-throw attempts.

During Sunday's season finale against the Utah Jazz, Thompson shot 5-for-5 (100.0%) at the free-throw line. In doing so, the veteran sharpshooter crossed the NBA's 125 free-throws-made threshold required to qualify for the season leaderboard.

Thompson shot 127-for-137 (92.7%) over 77 games, while Curry shot 299-for-324 (92.3%) over 74 games. Thus, Thompson secured a 0.4% free-throw percentage edge despite making 172 fewer free throws than Curry.

When asked about narrowly missing out on winning another free-throw title, Curry quipped that the league should rethink its 125 free-throws-made qualification.

"I wanna see if they rewrite the rules," Curry said. "I don't know what 125 free throws, what that qualification is, but he got it done."

Steph Curry has led the NBA in free-throw percentage in four seasons, most recently in the 2017-18 season (92.1%). So, he is no stranger to competing for the free-throw title.

However, after this season's tight defeat, the two-time MVP has lost the crown to a teammate in two of the last three seasons. In the 2021-22 season, then-Warriors shooting guard Jordan Poole (92.5%) edged out Curry (92.3%) by only 0.2%. Poole did so despite Curry's efforts to psych him out during the season's stretch run.

Curry was asked if he attempted to do the same to Thompson ahead of Sunday's contest. However, according to the 10-time All-Star, he was unaware Thompson had a chance to surpass him until it was too late.

"I had no clue," Curry said. "I knew I was up there, percentage-wise, pretty much all year. I think Dame [Lillard] was up there, too. But I had no clue Klay was ineligible until last game, and he made all five. So, shout out to him."

As for the possibility of Curry taking solace in losing to a teammate rather than an opponent, he humorously shut down that notion, citing his competitive nature.

"No, I hate losing. Absolutely not," Curry said.

Klay Thompson unknowingly stole free-throw crown from Steph Curry

While Klay Thompson came up clutch at the free-throw line during Sunday's season finale, it appears he did so unknowingly.

According to Steph Curry, Thompson was unaware he needed to hit at least three free throws to become eligible for the free-throw percentage leaderboard.

"He had no clue, either," Curry said. "He said, 'Ah, that's cool,' and that was the whole conversation."

Curry added that Thompson was surprised the free-throw percentage leader gets recognized with an annual award.

"He had no idea that there was a trophy acknowledgment for the stat leader," Curry said. "So, the trophy was a surprise to him."

Thus, the free-throw title more-or-less fell into Thompson's lap on the season's final day.

