"I haven’t proved s**t" - Chet Holmgren drops unfiltered take about making an impact in NBA

OKC Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren has been performing remarkably for his team so far. He was initially drafted as the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. However, he was forced to sit out the entire 2022-23 season due to an injury he dealt with at the time. Upon his return earlier this summer, many were concerned about whether court rust would get in the way of his rookie season.

Fortunately for both him and the Thunder, Holmgren's performance has exceeded expectations and is helping his team secure victories. OKC is currently second in the Western Conference. To add the cherry on top, he is arguably the second-best player on the squad next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Now, after playing a little over 30 games in the league, the media recently asked Holmgren if he thinks that he has proven anything yet. The rookie came up with a humble yet straightforward response and said he has a long way to go.

“I haven’t proved s**t," Holmgren said. "’I’ve only played 30 games. Still got a long way to go.”

Chet Holmgren remains on top of the rookie ladder

Before the 2023-24 NBA season commenced, many fans and analysts expected Victor Wembanyama to be the best rookie to ever enter the league. While the towering Frenchman has proven his prowess on the court, many forgot about last season's number two pick, Chet Holmgren.

Holmgren initially dealt with a right foot injury that forced him to sit out the entire 2022-23 season. Now, back on the hardwood, the OKC Thunder rookie is making waves in the league and is currently considered to be the best rookie this year.

Although Wembanyama has slightly better numbers compared to Holmgren, the Thunder big man is having a more meaningful season, considering how OKC is among the best teams in the NBA today.

Holmgren is currently averaging 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, and 2.5 assists per game. Despite these impressive numbers, many fans are still hopeful that Wembanyama will win the Rookie of the Year award.

To be fair, Chet Holmgren has better help with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander by his side. However, regardless of the situation, Holmgren appears to be a more worthy candidate over Victor Wembanyama simply because of consistency on the court. Wemby tends to be on and off, while Holmgren continues to provide his team with similar numbers every night.

For this reason, Holmgren is arguably more deserving of the top spot on the rookie ladder.