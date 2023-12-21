Ja Morant came back with a vengeance on Tuesday, scoring 34 points on his comeback from a 25-game suspension. He also hit the game-winner in a 115-113 win against the New Orleans Pelicans. Morant’s abilities did not go anywhere during his time off and neither did his trash-talking.

Audio from the game against the Pelicans has leaked, and Morant was talking smack. He clearly wanted everyone to know that he was back. During the game, Morant was seen throwing some shade towards Pelicans forward Herb Jones during a free throw. Morant snapped back after Jones had tried to box him out.

“I do what I want,” Jones said.

Morant also kept up the talk throughout the game. After hitting the clutch shot late on, he repeated the phrase. He hit the shot over Jones and had some words for the Pelicans and everyone in the vicinity.

“You know what time it is,” Morant said.

The Grizzlies may be bouncing back with their fiery point guard in the lineup. They need all the help they can get, with their 7-19 record.

Ja Morant returns with a bang

Ja Morant announced his return to the NBA with an emphatic performance. He went 12-of-24 from the field on his way to 34 points in the win against the New Orleans Pelicans.

It was the best performance in a comeback of at least 25 games in NBA history. He capped it all off with his signature spinning move to hit the floater for the game-winner. The shot went through the bottom of the net as the clock hit zero. Morant’s comeback was already one of the highlights of the NBA season.

The win snapped Memphis’ five-game losing streak. The win was even more improbable as the Grizzlies had faced a 24-point deficit in the first half. New Orleans also went on a 28-2 run in the first half.

Jaren Jackson aided Ja Morant with 24 points, while Desmond Bane contributed 21. The Grizzlies overcame 34 points from Brandon Ingram, too. Morant also outshone his draft classmate Zion Williamson. He was limited in the game due to early foul trouble. Williamson finished with 13 points in just 24 minutes.

Ja Morant's performance came in the face of constant booing from the New Orleans faithful in the first half. He did not seem to mind, though, as he kept up the trash talk all game.