"I couldn't imagine any other locker room I would want to be a part of" - Paul George on the opportunity to lead the LA Clippers

Paul George silenced all his doubters with an outstanding performance in the 2021 Playoffs. In the absence of Kawhi Leonard, who hurt himself in the series against the Jazz, PG13 led the Clippers to the Western Conference Finals. Throughout the 2020-21 Playoffs, Paul George averaged 26.9 PPG, 9.6 RPG and 5.4 APG.

After a disappointing end to the 2019-20 season, Paul George was heavily criticized by fans and experts for not showing up when it mattered the most. However, he came up strong and carried the weight of the team on his shoulders to prove that he still was one of the best players in the league.

With Kawhi Leonard likely out for the season, the Clippers now have to rely on Paul George to live up to their expectations for the 2021-22 season. Although he has already proven that he can carry the team without Kawhi, an 82 game season will be a litmus test to his abilities. Speaking during the media day press conference, Paul George said,

"Coming into this year, I saw what I needed to see. I think this group proved what we can accomplish... That was just enough going into the summer, knowing what I need to bring, what I need to add, what I need to work on. You know I'm ready for the fight this year and I've been in this position, so it gives me a level of comfort being the number one guy to start and I'm ready to lead. Like I said, I saw what I needed to see. We trust one another. Honestly, Year 12 I couldn't imagine any other locker room I would want to be a part of other than this group right here."

Paul George expects to have a great season with the Clippers

Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Clippers - Game One

Paul George is a seven-time All-Star and definitely one of the best two-way players in the league. His partnership with Kawhi was definitely touted to have brought the Clippers to their first championship. After failing in their first season together, PG13 and KLAW looked explosive during the 2021 playoffs. However, an injury meant that Kawhi would be ruled out for the last 8 game postseason games of the Clippers.

Paul George took control there and led the team to the Western Conference Finals. However, if they have to repeat the exploits from the 2020-21 season, they will need PG13 to deliver a stellar season. Speaking about the responsibility shouldered upon him, Paul George said during the Media Day press conference,

"I'm looking forward to taking on all facets of the game, whether it's scoring, defending or playmaking. I am really going into this year, as this being one of my most complete seasons as far as doing a little bit of everything. I think I proved it and showed it to myself during the playoffs in that stretch against Phoenix. Whether it's rebounding, pushing the tempo, play-making, scoring the ball, that really fed my appetite even more."

The Clippers have one of the toughest schedules in the NBA, but the team has time and again proven that they are not the ones to back out from a challenge. Paul George seems to be oozing confidence ahead of the 2021-22 season. He will have the support of players like Reggie Jackson and Terrance Mann, who have proven their abilities in the past.

