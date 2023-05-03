"I was incredibly impressed"- Warriors owner was stunned by the level of excellence displayed by the Kings

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob praised the Sacramento Kings for their turnaround this year after a hard-fought seven-game series between the two teams. The Kings had missed the playoffs for 16 years, the longest drought for a team in American professional sports history.

They came into the season under new coach Mike Brown, a former assistant under Steve Kerr, and their superstars De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis with training camp experience as teammates. The Kings had a legitimate playoff-contending roster, and Brown helped them scale their potential.

They finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference, boasting a 48-34 record. Sacramento entered the playoffs as the underdogs in their first-round contest against the defending champions.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the Kings didn't play like one. They stretched the series to seven games, going 2-0 up and winning their elimination Game 6 contest on the road. Warriors owner Joe Lacob acknowledged what his team's first-round opponents achieved this year, saying (via NBC Sports):

"They did a great job. They have a lot to be proud of. It’s really hard to lose a Game 7. [Brown] lost to one of the greatest players in the history of basketball [Steph Curry], having maybe his greatest game or one of his greatest games [50 points in Game 7]. Nothing to be ashamed of."

Golden State hasn't faced this difficult of a series in the opening round of the playoffs under Steve Kerr. They needed a one-of-one 50-point effort from Steph Curry in Game 7 to prevail against the Kings. The Kings' inexperience also showed in Game 7, but they have laid the foundation to be on the top for the foreseeable future.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors Joe Lacob talks about Steph's legendary Game 7 performance against the Kings Joe Lacob talks about Steph's legendary Game 7 performance against the Kings https://t.co/O3CB0QRZAp

Click here to read Warriors owner Joe Lacob's comments on the Sacramento Kings.

Sacramento Kings will be a team to be feared following stellar effort against Golden State Warriors

The Sacramento Kings have plenty to be proud of for their remarkable 2022-23 NBA season. It ended in a heartbreaking round one loss, but the Kings proved they belong on the big stage. A series against the Golden State Warriors could prove ideal as it gives Sacramento the confidence and experience they need to be competitive in the coming years.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings "We established who we are, not just in our own minds, but in others too."



🎙 Coach Brown reflects on creating an identity for the organization that is felt beyond the court. "We established who we are, not just in our own minds, but in others too." 🎙 Coach Brown reflects on creating an identity for the organization that is felt beyond the court. https://t.co/psPDYQ6lRA

De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis' chemistry is only expected to improve, while other pieces like Keegan Murray, Malik Monk and Davion Mitchell will only get better after this run.

Meanwhile, Mike Brown's coaching will keep Sacramento disciplined and in the hunt to achieve the success they have the potential for over the years.

Poll : 0 votes