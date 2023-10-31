"I jumped on it and knocked it out the box" - Flavor Flav reveals NBA teams inviting him to perform after viral Milwaukee Bucks gig

Famous rapper Flavor Flav went viral after he was chosen by the Milwaukee Bucks to sing the national anthem during their game against the Atlanta Hawks last night. According to the rapper, two more NBA teams have reached out to him after singing the national anthem.

Known by his real name William Jonathan Drayton Jr., the rapper confidently went to the center of the court to sing the anthem in front of a huge crowd. The 64-year-old icon shared that he's always wanted to do it to honor his family members who fought in the U.S. Military.

Flav also shared that the Bucks president gave him the chance to check one off his bucket list.

"It came to me by me talking to the Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin," Flav said. "He gave me the opportunity to be able to sing the national anthem at the Bucks game and I took advantage of the opportunity it's some that I always wanted to do. He granted me the opportunity to do it and I jumped on it and knocked it out the box."

"When I sang that national anthem, I was singing it for them because they're not here to sing it for themselves. I did that in honor of my family and also for a lot of other people's families, too, that fought for this country," he added.

His rendition of the national anthem, however, wasn't well-received as he was criticized by a few fans. However, it didn't shake his confidence, and shared that there are teams that have reached out to him because of it. Flav shared that he was proud of what he did, despite the backlash he received.

"I ain't gonna lie, I was kind of proud of myself after I did it."

Watch the footage below of Flav's rendition of the national anthem and see for yourself.

This won't be the last time fans might hear Flavor Flav singing the national anthem

Following the backlash he received, most people thought that Flavor Flav wouldn't sing the national anthem in the NBA again. However, the rapper shared that a couple of NBA teams have reached out to him to sing the national anthem.

"I wanna do it again, I'm gonna do it again. I can't say exactly when and where, but I got a couple of people right now that want me to come to their venues and do it," the rapper said.

Fans will be on the lookout for any sighting of Flav as he's hinted at doing it for at other venues as well.

