“I just felt that it wasn't that night”- Kobe Bryant once declined extending his career high to 70+ points before dropping 81 a month later

On January 22, 2006, basketball legend Kobe Bryant made history by scoring 81 points in the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors. This incredible feat remains the second-highest number of points scored by a player in a single game in NBA history, behind only Wilt Chamberlain's legendary 100-point performance in 1962. However, Bryant had a shot at reaching the 70-point milestone just a month prior against the Dallas Mavericks.

On December 20, 2005, Bryant had already tallied a career-high 62 points in just three quarters against Dallas. He had outscored the entire Mavericks team, which had only managed 61 points through three quarters. With the Lakers holding a significant lead, coach Phil Jackson decided to rest Bryant at the start of the fourth quarter. However, later on, Jackson sent assistant coach Brian Shaw to ask Bryant if he wanted to check back in and try to reach the 70-point milestone. Despite the temptation, the star shooting guard declined the offer, stating that it didn't feel right to achieve such a historic feat in "garbage time."

“Brian was upset. He told me I was crazy, that I could get into (the) history (books),” Bryant said.

“And, honestly, I think I could have gone up to the 80s. But, I just felt that it wasn't that night, that I would have another match like that again.”

Many Lakers fans were frustrated with the decision at the time. This came as they wanted to see Bryant surpass Lakers legend Elgin Baylor’s franchise scoring record of 71 points set back in 1960. This included then-executive vice president of basketball operations Jeanie Buss, who wanted to witness Bryant make history:

“I got mad at Phil because he got him out,” Buss said.

Luckily for Lakers fans, they didn’t have to wait much longer for Bryant’s iconic 81-point game just a month later.

Phil Jackson on Kobe Bryant’s iconic 62-point performance in three quarters against Dallas

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during his iconic 62-point performance in three quarters against the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 20, 2005

Following Kobe Bryant’s 62-point performance in just three quarters against Dallas, Phil Jackson spoke about how impressed he was with his star player:

“I've seen a few 60-point ball games in my time, but none of them had been done by the third quarter,” Jackson said.

“His 30-point third quarter was incredible.”

Meanwhile, Bryant said that it was the best scoring performance of his career:

“I just felt like I could continue to attack these guys,” Bryant said.

“It was just determination, take it to them. It's definitely the best scoring game I've ever had.

“It's a great feeling, to do it here at Staples Center in front of our fans — kind of an early Christmas present to them.”

