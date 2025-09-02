The OKC Thunder were the best team in the league from start to finish last season. They had the best record, the most stacked roster, and ultimately took the Larry O'Brien trophy home. However, the only thing more difficult than winning an NBA championship is winning the next one.That's why Chet Holmgren wants to keep his body ready for the upcoming season and beyond, making sure to avoid missing time like last season. Talking to Clemente Almanza on Monday, he said that he wasn't the same player after his hip injury.&quot;I just gotta stay healthy, man,&quot; Holmgren said. &quot;Last year, I was getting to all my different spots at the beginning of the year and then I got hurt. I didn’t quite feel like me when I came back. I was able to get right this summer.”Holmgren wound up missing 50 of the 82 regular-season games because of injury. He also missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury, and durability will always be a concern with him because of his big frame.Even so, he was still a major factor in the team's success, averaging 15.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.4 three-pointers per game.Chet Holmgren wants to improve his shotChet Holmgren's numbers and play were solid, but the injury may have prevented him from taking another leap after his impressive rookie season. He posted virtually the same numbers all across the board, and his shooting efficiency slightly dipped.With that in mind, the Gonzaga product revealed that he wanted to get some work done on his shot, as he's looking forward to becoming a more efficient scorer:“I’ve been working on my shot all summer. Even before you, I got out of here with (trainer) Drew,” Holmgren told NBA.com. “Just continuing to work on that stuff. Working on being on balance, playing off of bumps, slowing down.”Holmgren knows it takes a lot of grind to be one of the best, and he's not ready to stop just because he's already an NBA champion.“Continue to improve. Continue to get better. I have a lot of personal goals, but if I don’t do that, none of that happens.&quot;Chet Holmgren had 49/37.9/75.4 shooting splits in his second season, so it's not like he didn't do well. If anything, he can be the next member of the very exclusive 50/40/90 club, assuming he can stay healthy.