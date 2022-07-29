“I just hope that we don’t get cut short of what I think is gonna be a phenomenal NBA career” - NBA analyst expresses concern over Zion Williamson’s longevity because of his physical style

Zion Williamson is one of the most talented young players in the NBA. However, the former No. 1 pick has not been able to showcase his true abilities due to constant injuries. Entering his fourth season, there are a lot of expectations from the 22-year-old.

The New Orleans Pelicans showed their faith in Zion Williamson by signing him to a five-year $193 million extension. But they also added a weight clause to his contract that requires the young sensation to be in shape. This could be a measure taken by the organization to keep him healthy.

Zion Williamson's health is going to be crucial if the team has to succeed. Former NFL player Marcus Spears shared his concerns about the Pelicans player on " The Swagu & Perk Show."

He heaped praise on his explosive playing style. However, he said the weight with which Zion plays could rob him of a phenomenal NBA career.

"I just get concerned because to your point the longevity bro, and I'm thinking that two even at 290, even at honestly Perk at 280, and I know some dude's body is different. If Zion was 7'1" we wouldn't be talking about it right because that's a different type of body style.

"But with dude when you've got a 45 inch vertical and you 280 and you're doing that 82 games a year and he plays explosive like all the time.

"So it ain't like he ever going out a night where he gonna hang around the three-point line and just run off screens. He gonna be bored and rebounded. I just hope that we don't get cut short of what I think is gonna be a phenomenal NBA career.”

Spears' take definitely makes a lot of sense. Zion Williamson is an absolute beast when he is on the floor. His raw power is something that not many defenders in the league can stop. If he continues to stay out of shape but sticks to an athletic playing style, things could get tough for him.

Failure to meet this could reduce his guaranteed money. Zion Williamson's new contract extension will require his weight and body fat percentage to add up to less than 295, per @cclark_13 Failure to meet this could reduce his guaranteed money.

Since his rookie year, he has mostly been out due to leg injuries. Zion's priority will be health next season. If he is able to play throughout the year, he could help the Pelicans make some noise in the West.

How valuable is Zion Williamson to the Pelicans?

Phoenix Suns v New Orleans Pelicans - Game Six

The New Orleans Pelicans drafted Zion Williamson first overall in 2019. Although he has not been very healthy since th22-year-oldld has shown glimpses of his brilliance.

Zion Williamson makes the dunk look easy

Last season while Williamson was out, the Pelicans played some fantastic brand of basketball. With CJ McCollum added to the roster, the team made the playoffs from a tough spot. They put in an amazing display against the Phoenix Suns. Although they lost, their performance there was a warning bell for the rest of the league.

Another angle of Zion Williamson's 360 dunk before Pelicans-Spurs

With Zion Williamson available next season, New Orleans is now looking like an extremely dangerous side. In his absence, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram led the team.

Having signed the max deal, there is a lot that Williamson needs to prove. His on-court performances have never been disappointing. But what the fans will want to see consistently in the next campaign is a healthy Zion.

