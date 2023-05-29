"I just don't see how the Heat get the momentum back" - Shannon Sharpe predicts Boston Celtics to win Game 7 and reach the NBA Finals

NFL legend and current NBA analyst Shannon Sharpe has picked the Boston Celtics to win Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Celtics are one victory away from completing one of the greatest comebacks in sports history.

On a recent episode of Undisputed on Fox Sports, Sharpe explained why he thought that the Miami Heat has no chance of beating the Celtics. He pointed out the momentum being in Boston's favor and they're at home in front of their fans.

"I just don't see how the Heat get the momentum back," Sharpe said. "You lost two games in your home court. One you were blown out and the other you lost in dramatic fashion. You got only so much guts to spill. You only got so much before it's over. And I believe it's over."

The Boston Celtics forced a do-or-die Game 7 back at home after an amazing 104-103 win in Miami on Saturday. Marcus Smart missed a 3-point shot with less than one second left before Derrick White hit a putback for the win at the buzzer.

Miami was 0.1 seconds left from making it to the NBA Finals, but the Celtics pulled off an epic ending to a great Game 6. The series shifts back to Boston where the momentum favors the Celtics. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra had an exasperated look after the game, but told reporters that his team will be ready on Monday.

"At this time right now, I don't know how we're going to get this done, but we're gonna go up there and get it done," Spoesltra said. "... We wish we could tip this thing off right now. Right now, we want to tip this thing off and let's play another 48 minutes."

Boston Celtics looking to make history

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are one win away from becoming the first team in NBA history to come back from a 3-0 deficit. They are the fourth team to force a Game 7 after the 1951 New York Knicks, 1994 Denver Nuggets and 2003 Portland Trail Blazers.

Boston has the momentum, as well as the home court advantage, to pull off the comeback. Some people are already claiming that the Celtics will have the greatest comeback in NBA history, while ignoring what the Cleveland Cavaliers did in the 2016 NBA Finals.

While a Celtics win will be historic, it won't have the same impact as the 2016 Cavs. Boston was favored heading into Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals since the Heat were the No. 8 seed. Meanwhile, the Cavs had to come back from a 3-1 deficit on the biggest stage against arguably the greatest regular-season team ever.

