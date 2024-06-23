"I just stopped being greedy": James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights shares mirror selfies as she gets real on gym goals

Fashion designer Paije Speights has been in the spotlight as fans became curious about her relationship with LA Clippers star James Harden. After sharing a set of selfies displaying her figure, Speights took to her Instagram story to admit that she had not been working out.

She also told fans she had promised herself to get back to the gym and stop procrastinating, saying:

“I haven't been working out, I just stopped being greedy. Imma get in the gym tho fr this time for the 100th time!”

James Harden's girlfriend Paije Speights gets real on gym goals

Speights is the owner of the fashion brand Front Paige Designs, which has 79.5k followers on Instagram. She is also a mother to a five-year-old boy named Prynce Almario Chalmers, whose father is former Heat star Mario Chalmers. Additionally, she has a dating history with Harden’s former teammate, three-time Sixth Man of the Year, Lou Williams.

James Harden and Paije Speights go viral for hilarious moment at Rajon Rando’s wedding

Earlier this month, James Harden and Paije Speights were present at the wedding of former NBA player Rajon Rondo and his longtime girlfriend Latoia Fitzgerald. During the bouquet tossing segment, Speights caught the bouquet, causing a moment that quickly went viral on social media. There is a widely accepted belief that the person who catches the bouquet will likely be the next to get married.

Standing next to her, Harden seemed surprised, with wide eyes and an open mouth. Despite his girlfriend's excitement, Harden stood frozen.

Speights was thrilled with her impromptu catch, later sharing on her Instagram story:

"I wasn't even participating lol I'm standing outside the circle in the back. The bouquet landed right at my feet. Hey a win is a win."

James Harden and Clippers face significant offseason

The LA Clippers and James Harden are facing an offseason filled with questions after their early exit in this year's playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks. Following his trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, Harden averaged 16.6 points, 8.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds in 72 games for the Clippers this season.

Despite a rocky start, Harden developed chemistry with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Unfortunately, the Clippers faced significant injury setbacks in the playoffs, with Leonard being sidelined due to health issues.

Harden is an unrestricted free agent this season, but the Clippers' priority is reportedly to re-sign both George and Harden, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski:

"The Clippers were without All-NBA forward Kawhi Leonard for most of their first-round series because of right knee inflammation, but the organization's goal remains to re-sign free agents Paul George and James Harden alongside Leonard, sources said.

However, there have been reports suggesting that negotiations between the Clippers and George have stalled, with the star forward seeking a four-year contract.