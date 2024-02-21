"I would have kicked Rodman's a**": Horace Grant pinpoints key tactic that was ‘X-factor’ between Chicago Bulls' first and second three-peats

The legendary Chicago Bulls, with Michael Jordan leading the charge, won a total of six NBA championships from 1991 to 1998. This famously included two three-peats, and although the Jordan-Scottie Pippen duo remained intact for all six championship runs, there were considerable differences in the two three-peat rosters.

Most notably, the presence of Dennis Rodman, who arrived from the San Antonio Spurs to the Bulls in 1995, was one of the biggest reasons why the Bulls were able to launch a second three-peat bid.

Horace Grant finished his career with four rings and was part of the Bulls’ first three-peat (1991-93). Grant, who had the best season of his career during the 1991-92 campaign, recently compared himself with Dennis Rodman, noting that the two were the respective X-factors for the Chicago Bulls.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

During his recent appearance on the 'No Bull' Tour at the NBL24 Andrew Gaze Award Night, Grant claimed that he would have "kicked Rodman’s a**" if the two players went against each other in their prime:

"Believe me I tell you this, the x-factor in the first three and the second three, I would have kicked Dennis Rodman’s a**."

This was after the crowd had been asked which of the two Jordan-led Bulls’ rosters they thought was the better team. With the majority opting for the second three-peat winning squad, fans seemed confident that it was the roster that included Rodman, that was effectively the better team.

Chicago Bulls' Horace Grant deserves more credit

There is little doubt that despite winning four championships, Grant was never able to reach the kind of heights that Rodman did. Known as one of the best defenders and rebounders in the league, Rodman was an absolute menace and played an integral role for the Chicago Bulls during the second three-peat.

However, Horace Grant deserves praise for emerging as the third most obvious superstar in the Bulls’ first championship hat trick. He produced his career-best season in 1993-94, averaging 15.1 points and 11 rebounds, and was a constant defensive presence which allowed the likes of Pippen and MJ to do what they did best: dominate opponents on the other end of the court.

Grant was traded to the Orlando Magic in 1994, where he teamed up with the likes of Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway.

He was part of the 1995 roster that reached the NBA Finals and went on to team up with Shaq once again, this time at the LA Lakers.

Grant won what was his fourth ring in the 2000-2001 season, and while he finished with only one All-Star appearance in the NBA, Grant deserves more credit than he generally gets. Especially when you consider the fame Jordan and Pippen accrued, as a result of the Chicago Bulls’ first three-peat.