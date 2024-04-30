"I knew I was coming out" - Bradley Beal breaks silence on viral hand slapping moment with Frank Vogel

The Phoenix Suns just got swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves and the interaction between Bradley Beal and Frank Vogel won't be forgotten. Fans will remember how the Wolves dominated the entire series and made the Suns' Big 3 struggle on the floor.

Despite the 49-point performance from Devin Booker, the Suns still had difficulty in handling the Wolves in Game 4 of their best-of-seven series. The problems that the Suns had the entire season were exposed in the playoffs and Minnesota capitalized on it.

During the third period, head coach Frank Vogel called Beal to sit. While the star obliged and jogged his way to the bench, his next action wasn't pleasing to look at. Vogel stretched out his arm to give him a high-five, but the shooting guard slapped it and went straight to the bench.

After their elimination, Bradley Beal was asked about the moment he had with Vogel that has now gone viral. The star shared that it was out of his frustration and didn't realize that he had slapped his coach's hand away.

"I was just frustrated with fouls, I knew I was coming out," Beal said.

As he was subbed out of the game, Beal had already been called for his fourth foul. The star struggled to make an impact the entire game as he only had nine points the entire game. The guard had a horrible shooting night, as he went 4-13 from the field, including an abysmal 1-5 from three.

Beal was also fouled out of the game late in the fourth and turned the ball over six times.

Bradley Beal on Frank Vogel's future with the Suns

After their elimination, there were tons of questions as to what the future for the Suns would be like. During his media availability, Bradley Beal was asked what he thinks about the future of their head coach for next season. Throughout their series against Minnesota rumors stated the head coach would be fired after one season.

"I think Frank’s a great coach," Beal said. "I think Frank's a great coach. I think that he's a proven winner, he has a ring behind him. That’s not really a question I like answering, cuz I’m not responsible for coaches having jobs, being hired or being fired."

So far, there hasn't been any update on the next step for the Suns as they enter the offseason earlier than expected.

According to sources, Kevin Durant wasn't confident in playing for Vogel this season. KD didn't feel like the system matched his strengths offensively. However, the team hasn't addressed what they have planned.

"I'm told Kevin Durant had real issues with the offense, the way it was ran, him feeling like he was relegated to being in the corner," Shams Charania of The Athletic reported.

