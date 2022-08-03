"I know that I am biased to Joel because I have seen him do the work" - Doc Rivers opens up on Nikola Jokic besting Joel Embiid to his second MVP award

Joel Embiid had a stellar 2021-22 campaign, averaging 30.6 points per game. He became the first center since Shaquille O'Neal to win the scoring title. Many had picked Embiid to win the MVP trophy, but for the second year running, he lost out to Nikola Jokic.

The 76ers had much going on last season. They played without Ben Simmons. Simmons decided not to play for the team after the treatment he received following the 2020-21 playoff loss to the Atlanta Hawks. The team also had several injury problems. However, Embiid continued leading the 76ers.

Many had Embiid as their choice to win the prestigious award. But when the final result came out, Doc Rivers was as shocked that Embiid did not win the trophy. On "The VC Show," he said:

"I don't wanna take away from anyone else, cause the Joker is a hell of a player and deserves whatever he gets, but I really really believe that Joel was the winner of that this year.

"And I just thought, and I don't wanna kill these people, but some of these analytical voters and the metrics they were using were absurd to me. You know and I know that I am biased to Joel because I have seen him do the work."

Joel Embiid received 26 first-place votes compared to the 65 received by Nikola Jokic. Except for scoring, Nikola Jokic outperformed Embiid in all categories. However, Embiid's dominance on the court impressed everyone in and around the league.

— Joel Embiid in 2021-22 There’s only been two players voted top 2 in MVP voting who didn’t make All-NBA First Team in the last 15 seasons:— Joel Embiid in 2020-21— Joel Embiid in 2021-22 https://t.co/ezCvM8NKxI

The big center dominated the paint. He also put up some good defensive performances, helping the team win some close games.

Even during the 2020-21 season, many felt that Embiid deserved the MVP trophy. To Jokic's credit, he played every game that season and deserved to take the trophy home.

Lee Harvey @AyeThatsLee Joel Embiid's 2021-22 regular season (Year 6) : 30.6 points on 50% shooting, 37.1% from 3, 81.4% from the FT line, 11.4 rebounds & 4.2 assists in 33.8 minutes (1st Center to lead the NBA in scoring since Shaq in 2000. 5th straight All-Star appearance. MVP candidate) @walkertkl Joel Embiid's 2021-22 regular season (Year 6) : 30.6 points on 50% shooting, 37.1% from 3, 81.4% from the FT line, 11.4 rebounds & 4.2 assists in 33.8 minutes (1st Center to lead the NBA in scoring since Shaq in 2000. 5th straight All-Star appearance. MVP candidate) @walkertkl https://t.co/ksN0D01cUn

Going into the 2022-23 season, Embiid will be looking to compete again for the MVP trophy. He has been putting in work, and if it all pans out well, he can finally win the trophy.

How important is Joel Embiid to the Philadelphia 76ers?

Miami Heat v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Six

The Philadelphia 76ers have an exciting team for the upcoming season. Having re-signed James Harden and added PJ Tucker, they could make some noise in the East. However, Joel Embiid's dominance makes them tough to beat.

Embiid has steadily improved with every passing season. Embiid has developed the skill to beat double teams. His teammates, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton can knock down threes when he gets them the ball.

Sixers Nation @SixersNationCP



Joel Embiid showing some DOMINANCE early Joel Embiid showing some DOMINANCE early 💪https://t.co/geCe4RPM7e

Joel Embiid has never made it past the second round of the playoffs. He is one of the most talented players in the league. However, he will need to add a championship to his resume to cement his place among the best.

Kenneth P. Vogel @kenvogel SO GOOD: @joelembiid’s dominance is matched only by the amount of fun he has dominating. SO GOOD: @joelembiid’s dominance is matched only by the amount of fun he has dominating. https://t.co/aKOQnvK8Xu

With everything looking set in Philly, next season could be a chance for Joel Embiid to bring glory to the team.

