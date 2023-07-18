"I don't know who that is" - Brandon Miller looks back on his Michael Jordan GOAT comments

Brandon Miller considers Paul George the greatest to ever play basketball over Michael Jordan, the six-time champ who drafted him. Miller’s competitiveness, a trait “His Airness” loves in players, is something he’s never afraid to put on display.

Miller appeared in the LA Clippers superstar’s podcast and had this to say about his first encounter with Jordan:

(25:23 mark)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“He was in there when I was working out. I noticed him over there, but I gotta get a job. I really don’t know who that guy is.

“Off the court and after the workout, I’m like, ‘What’s going on MJ? Nice to meet you.’ Take a picture and I was a fan. In between the lines, I don’t know who that is.”

Brandon Miller added that his fiery edge might have been a big part of the reason why Michael Jordan took him over Scoot Henderson:

"I think [trash-talking MJ] kind of showed [the recruiting teams] another side of me. I think me responding to him, I don't think he thought I was gonna say anything to him just because you know he is Michael Jordan.

"But you know, I did see him airball that free throw. So that is one thing I have above him."

The Charlotte Hornets rookie also had to put into context why he talked trash back to “Air Jordan:”

"If you start with me, Imma finish it. … He [Jordan] started it."

Brandon Miller will have to show Michael Jordan he can play better than his summer league performance

Michael Jordan remains a minority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. He may no longer make the big basketball decisions in the franchise, but he is still Jordan and people will listen to him.

The five-time MVP could also check on Brandon Miller in practices to see how the rookie is doing.

Miller had a somewhat up-and-down display in the Hornets’ summer league campaign in Las Vegas. He played three games and averaged 17.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals. But, the rookie shot just 35.4% from the field, including 26.1% from deep.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Brandon Miller’s Summer League Debut



18 Points

5/11 Shooting

5 Rebounds

3 Assists

3 Threes

7 Fouls

6 Turnovers





The 20-year-old will need to show Jordan that he has improved once the season starts. Charlotte will be counting on him to contribute immediately and support LaMelo Ball.

If Miller continues to struggle with his shooting, one can almost hear Michael Jordan promptly talking trash to him.

Also read: Brandon Miller reveals his favorite Paul George dunk: "Still waiting to get a contact dunk like that"

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault