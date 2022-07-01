"I know the money is good but you're playing the wrong sport" - Tom Brady believes Minnesota Timberwolves star should be in the NFL after showing off his throwing arm

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards used to play football growing up before focusing on basketball. Edwards became a basketball star in high school and college, eventually getting drafted first overall in 2020. However, NFL legend Tom Brady believes Edwards should not be playing basketball professionally.

The young Timberwolves star posted a video of him playing football on his Twitter account. Edwards showed off his throwing arm by making a long pass, while also running at full speed in the next clip. It caught the attention of Brady, who thinks Edwards should be an NFL player.

"Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro," Brady wrote on Twitter.

Anthony Edwards immediately replied to Tom Brady by pointing out that Rob Gronkowski is retired. Edwards, who is listed at 6-foot-4 and weighs around 220 pounds, can certainly play tight end. The Minnesota Timberwolves star was a running back, quarterback and cornerback when he played football.

"Gronk gone, so what's up?" Edwards replied to Brady.

The incoming third-year guard revealed in an interview with Ricky O'Donnell of SB Nation in 2019 that he could have been a great NFL player. Edwards said that he was the best running back in the country when he was young. However, his brothers led him to basketball.

"I could have been a professional football player," Edwards said. "I was really good. I was the No. 1 running back in the country at 9 or 10. I stopped playing because I seen my brothers playing basketball. I thought it looked more fun."

Anthony Edwards also made several teams uncomfortable leading up to the 2020 NBA Draft. The Georgia product commented about not being a fan of basketball. He pointed out that if an NFL team drafted him at the time, he would leave basketball to play football, per ESPN.

"You can do anything on the field," Edwards said. "You can spike the ball. You can dance. You can do all type of disrespectful stuff."

The Minnesota Timberwolves were not fazed by his comments and eventually drafted him first overall. Edwards turned into one of the best rookies in his class, coming in second to LaMelo Ball for Rookie of the Year.

What's next for the Minnesota Timberwolves star?

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards established himself as one of the best young players in the NBA last season. Edwards averaged 21.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists, while helping the Minnesota Timberwolves reach the postseason. His play last season warranted an All-Star selection.

But what's next for Edwards? The Timberwolves have a very good young team centered around Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. They showed that they can be successful with their current core. They could have advanced to the second round if only they closed games out much better.

Edwards' next step is to possibly become an All-Star next season and one of the best 15 or 20 players in the league. He has all the tools to become a superstar in the league.

