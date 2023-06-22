“I learned my lesson last year” – Mark Cuban gives grim response to Kyrie Irving’s free agency rumors

After a disappointing end to the 2022-23 regular season for the Mavericks, there were questions regarding Kyrie Irving's future with the team.

According to Dallas Morning News reporter Callie Caplan, owner Mark Cuban recently addressed Irving's free agency on 97.1 The Freak:

"We want to sign him, and hopefully he wants to come back," Cuban said. "I'm not going to handicap anymore. I learned my lesson last year."

From the comments, it sounds as if Cuban is referring to Jalen Brunson, who was eligible for a big contract extension last summer. Unfortunately, the Mavericks weren't able to re-sign him, resulting in his move to the New York Knicks.

Dallas acquired Kyrie Irving on Feb. 5 as they traded away Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie to the Brooklyn Nets. Despite not making the playoffs, Irving showed up for the Mavericks in the 20 games he played. He averaged 27.0 points per game (51.0% shooting, including 39.2% from the 3-point range), 6.0 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

In the 2023 offseason, Irving is eligible to sign a five-year $272.9 million contract if the Mavericks want him back for the upcoming season. However, if Dallas considers going a different route, Irving must seek a team willing to pay him a four-year $201.7 million contract.

Despite the lackluster results of the Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving dynamic, there are fans willing to give them the benefit of the doubt. That's because the duo only played 16 games together, winning five.

Combined with the right pieces around the two stars and a full offseason working out together, the Mavericks could make some noise next season.

Looking back on Kyrie Irving's reaction to free agency rumors

When the postseason ongoing, fans and media personnel brought up free agency rumors concerning Irving.

On Instagram Live, Kyrie Irving addressed the rumors regarding his free agency decision.

“Stop mentioning me on Twitter," Irving said. "All y’all fan bases. It is still the…Conference Finals…Can you please leave me the f**k out of this…

"Y’all got people at my dinner table discussing what my free agency plans are. I see all y’all mentions, I said it… I’m just excited as y’all are. But you gotta chill. …I love y’all”

It will be interesting to see how Irving's situation with the Dallas Mavericks pans out.

