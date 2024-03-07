"I lift the ban" - Stephen A. Smith sees Knicks' injury-riddled roster as advantage for conference finals bid

Amid the New York Knicks’ injury-plagued season, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is optimistic about their 2024 NBA playoff outlook. According to the longtime Knicks fan, his team’s injury woes could prove to be advantageous.

The Knicks have four starters listed on their injury report. That includes stars Jalen Brunson (knee) and Julius Randle (shoulder) as well as forward OG Anunoby (elbow) and center Mitchell Robinson (ankle).

All four players are expected to return this season, with Brunson considered day-to-day. In the meantime, New York may have difficulty staying afloat in the top half of the Eastern Conference.

Amid their injury setbacks, the Knicks (36-26, fifth in the East) have lost nine of their last 13 games. They sit just 1.0 game ahead of the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers (35-27) and 1.5 games in front of the eighth-seeded Indiana Pacers (35-28). So, they could soon fall into play-in position.

Nonetheless, according to Smith, New York’s injuries could be a blessing in disguise. On the “Connect The Dots” podcast, the ESPN personality predicted the Knicks to make their first East finals appearance since 2000.

“The Knicks are going to the conference finals,” Smith said. “I lift the ban.”

Smith highlighted how New York’s injuries have spared its starters from being worn out by coach Tom Thibodeau, who is known to overwork his players. Thus, they should be rejuvenated come playoff time.

“Tom Thibodeau doesn’t know how to de-escalate a situation and relax during the regular season,” Smith said.

“So, if Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle, OG Anunoby and those boys were healthy, he would have been pushing and pushing and pushing, and then their legs would have been gone. The fact that they’re hurt is helpful because they’re resting their legs, and that means once the playoffs roll around, they’re brand new.”

Tom Thibodeau says Knicks won’t rush Jalen Brunson back ahead of potential deep playoff run

Fortunately for New York, Jalen Brunson avoided a serious knee injury after exiting Sunday’s win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Tuesday, Tom Thibodeau provided an update on the first-time All-Star, noting that he was diagnosed with a knee contusion and is feeling better. However, Thibodeau added that the team has no plans to rush him back.

“He’s feeling better, just not quite there yet,” Thibodeau said. “It is a bruise and it’s a lot better than it was, but we just want to make sure he’s completely ready. He had an MRI, everything came back good.”

New York has just 20 games remaining to secure a top-six seed and avoid the play-in. So, the team could undoubtedly use Brunson’s production. However, it looks like it is willing to potentially give up some ground in the standings to get back to 100% ahead of the playoffs.

