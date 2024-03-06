5 players probable to return from injury for 2024 NBA playoffs ft. Russell Westbrook & more

Although the 2024 NBA playoffs are right around the corner, several teams have seen crucial players go down with injuries. From Russell Westbrook to Tyler Herro, some of the best players have landed on the injury report. However, most players on the injury report are expected to return before the playoffs, giving a significant push to their team in the postseason.

Here is the list of injured players who are expected to return before the playoffs.

5 players probable to return from injury for 2024 NBA playoffs

#1, Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook had hand surgery.

Russell Westbrook is one of the crucial factors in the LA Clippers’ success this season. The former MVP suffered a fractured hand in a win over the Washington Wizards last week. He went through surgery on Monday.

Westbrook is expected to return before the 2024 NBA playoffs start in April. Before his injury against the Wizards, Westbrook hadn’t missed a game. His return would be a huge boost for the Clippers going into the playoffs.

#2, Gabe Vincent

Gabe Vincent will make his return later in March.

Gabe Vincent was acquired by the LA Lakers as a 3-point shooting specialist. Vincent, who played the first four years of his career with the Miami Heat, signed with the Lakers in his fifth year. However, he only played five games this season due to his knee injury.

Good news for the Lakers, Vincent is going to make his comeback before the 2024 NBA playoffs. In December, it was reported that Vincent would be out for eight to 10 weeks before he would return.

Recently, Shams Charania from The Athletic reported that Vincent will return in late March. That will give him a few games to gel with the team.

#3, Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro should come back before the playoffs.

Tyler Herro is arguably the most important player on the Miami Heat roster. In late February, Herro suffered an injury against the New Orleans Pelicans. He was reportedly diagnosed with a hyperextended right knee.

Herro has missed the last four games; however, his return is likely soon. For the Heat’s game against the Utah Jazz on Saturday, Herro was listed as questionable instead of out. He is expected to make his return in the next few games and be ready for the 2024 NBA playoffs.

#4, Jarred Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt will return before the playoffs.

In early February, Jarred Vanderbilt suffered a sprain in his right midfoot and will reportedly miss at least three to four weeks.

However, on Saturday, the Laker walked on the sidelines without a boot. Moreover, Lakers coach Darvin Ham said that Vanderbilt is expected to make his return next week, way before the 2024 NBA playoffs.

#5, Julius Randle

Randle is expected to return soon for the Knicks.

Julius Randle, who is close to making his return and is still on the injury report, traveled with the New York Knicks for a road game at the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Coach Tom Thibodeau said that Randle had taken the “next step” toward his recovery.

It was also reported that Randle has started on-court activities and participated in contact drills. Given the speed of his recovery, Randle will be making his return soon, before the 2024 NBA playoffs, an important update for the Knicks.