Jarred Vanderbilt injury update: Latest status of Lakers' forward & probable return timeline ahead of game vs Hornets explored

Sources say the LA Lakers won't have Jarred Vanderbilt for an extended period. The Lakers are trying to improve their record, and losing Vanderbilt could affect their chances of making it to the postseason. The big man also missed the action in the team's 113-105 win against the New York Knicks on Saturday.

The last time Vanderbilt played was in LA's 114-105 win against the Boston Celtics last Thursday. However, he was only limited to 16 minutes of action and had to exit the game. The two-way forward sustained a right foot injury and was in visible pain during the game.

Jarred Vanderbilt injury update and latest status for game against Charlotte Hornets

Jarred Vanderbilt will miss up to four weeks of action due to a foot injury. This means he will miss their game against the Charlotte Hornets tonight. This will be his 23rd missed game of the season.

Vanderbilt's injury is a serious problem for the LA Lakers. He recently became available for the team after missing the first 20 games of their campaign. In their double overtime win against the Golden State Warriors in January, he was able to pressure Steph Curry into making tough shots.

So far, Vanderbilt has played 29 games and has only started in six games. Throughout all this, he's averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Vando has shot 51% from the field, making the most out of his chances.

Watch the moment when Vanderbilt injured his foot in a game against the Knicks:

What is the probable diagnosis of Jarred Vanderbilt's injury?

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jarred Vanderbilt has been diagnosed with a right mid-foot sprain. Although it doesn't appear to be a serious injury, it will require him to miss at least three to four weeks. The Lakers will then re-evaluate his injury.

Rumors about Vanderbilt's injury being season-ending are now ruled out. As long as his injury doesn't get worse, the team will likely have him back before the end of the season.

Even with the news about the severity of his injury, the Lakers are expected to make a move to acquire a versatile wing. The team has looked into potentially trading for Bruce Brown, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Royce O’Neale.

They likely won't trade Vanderbilt, as his defensive tenacity has proven to be valuable. It's more likely that they will trade a young asset by the deadline to improve their roster. With that, they could have two elite defenders by the time Vanderbilt makes a return.

