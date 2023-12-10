"I don't like the conversation": Kevin Hart shuts down GOAT conversation around LeBron James, praises Lakers superstar

In the midst of a stellar showing in the NBA In-Season Tournament, the standing of LeBron James in the GOAT conversation has once again been brought up. Comedian and NBA fan Kevin Hart, though, refused to be caught up with it, highlighting how the conversation has become pointless at this point as he just praised ‘The King’ for what he has done in his career.

On “NBA Unplugged” as James and the LA Lakers battled the Indiana Pacers in the final of the NBA In-Season Tournament on Saturday night in Las Vegas, the 44-year-old “Jumanji” star shared how LeBron James’ greatness has been undeniable.

He, however, refused to categorically say how the four-time NBA champion stack up against Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant in the GOAT conversation. Hart said:

“I’m a firm believer that greatness should be celebrated at all times. I don’t like the conversation attached to questioning LeBron at any point in time.

"He has done it too much. What do you expect from him at this point? It’s like one of those things, like ‘What more do you want from me?’”

In the NBA In-Season Tournament, the 38-year-old James has continued to build on his legend in leading the charge for a strong Lakers push in the “tournament within a tournament.”

Leading up to the final, where his team is undefeated, the four-time league MVP was topnotch with averages of 26.2 points, 8.2 assists, eight rebounds, 1.8 steals and 56.5% shooting clip per contest.

In the In-Season final against the Pacers, James had 12 points, five rebounds and two steals in 14 minutes as the Lakers led 65-60 at halftime. The winner of the NBA In-Season Tournament will earn the NBA Cup and all the winning players will receive $500,000 each.

LeBron James knows where he stands in the GOAT conversation

NBA superstar LeBron James knows where he stands in the greatest of all time conversation but is not letting himself be consumed by it, leaving it to others to instead talk about it.

In one of his interviews after becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer earlier this year, the 19-time NBA All-Star shared that for him the GOAT could well be himself but recognizes that such conversation is very subjective, so he would rather leave it as it is.

"I'm going to let everybody else decide who that is, or just talk about it," said James. "But it's great barbershop talk."

"Me personally, I'm going to take myself against anybody that's ever played this game. But everyone's going to have their favorite. But I know what I've brought to the table ... and what I can do out on this floor. I always feel like I'm the best to ever play this game, but there are so many other great ones, and I'm happy to just be a part of their journey."

In the GOAT conversation, LeBron James is often pitted against Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.