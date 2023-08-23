"I like some of the guys we’re playing with": Austin Reaves turns recruiter in chief for the Lakers at Team USA

LA Lakers' shooting guard Austin Reaves had an incredible breakout season in 2022-23. Over 64 games, he averaged 13 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He also shot over 50% from the field while converting on 36% of his 3-pointers.

His incredible season helped him secure a four-year, $56 million extension with the Lakers. This deal makes him one of the core pieces of the Los Angeles-based team for at least the next few years.

Reaves appears ready to embrace this role and, presumably, has even started recruiting some of his teammates on Team USA to join him in The City of Angels. Austin Reaves was recently asked about trying to get other stars to join him.

"I can't speak on that. But I like some of the guys we're playing with. So. ... yeah," Reaves said via Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Representing someone's country is certainly an incredible experience, and it has reportedly led to tight bonds being developed on and off the court.

The Miami Heat big three, featuring Reaves' current teammate LeBron James, started off in the 2008 Olympics, where James was teammates with Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

Fast forward to now, and Austin Reaves has started developing a good friendship with Mikal Bridges, another young player with a bright future ahead.

While this is not a confirmation or a sign that the two will eventually team up in LA, it might be a factor for Bridges once he becomes a free agent in 2026.

Austin Reaves was reportedly being eyed by the San Antonio Spurs

Austin Reaves with the LA Lakers

The San Antonio Spurs just picked up their star of the future by drafting VIctor Wembanyama with the first pick of the 2023 draft. Their next move was to build a roster around him, and one of the players they targeted was Austin Reaves.

The Spurs were reportedly considering making two different offers for the shooting guard. The first was $100 million for four years, while the second was $60 million over three years. Reaves was a restricted free agent, which meant LA could match any offers he received, keeping him with the Lakers.

The LA front office was reportedly ready to match whatever offer he received, but it turns out the Lakers did not have to since Reaves agreed to a new four-year deal with LA.

Many around the NBA were impressed with the young shooting guard after his breakout season. He is exactly the kind of young player that a franchise needs to propel them to a winning record, but for now, he will remain with the LA Lakers as they try to bounce back from their disappointing playoff exit.

