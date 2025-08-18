  • home icon
"I was like prime Dennis Rodman": Chad Johnson hilariously justifies 0-point performance in BIG3 celebrity game

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 18, 2025 20:33 GMT
Chad Johnson hilariously compares his game to Dennis Rodman to justify his 0-point performance in BIG3 celebrity game [Picture Credit: Getty]
Chad Johnson hilariously compares his game to Dennis Rodman to justify his 0-point performance in BIG3 celebrity game (image credit: getty)

To compare oneself to Dennis Rodman could be a stretch for most players in NBA history, let alone someone outside the league. Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson had zero points for his team in the BIG3 celebrity game on Sunday.

Johnson played for NBA legend Clyde Drexler's "Team Clyde." His highlights included getting hit in the groin by rapper Gillie Da Kid, who represented Ice Cube's "Team Cube."

Johnson was active on the court, showing off his suffocating defense, but nothing on offense. Johnson recorded seven rebounds and three assists.

The six-time Pro Bowler explained the reason behind his unique stat line. He told Shannon Sharpe on the "Night Cap" podcast that he channeled prime Dennis Rodman to help his team win.

Sharpe reminded Johnson that he scored zero points, but he said that he could be a bench player in the NBA.

"I didn't have a chance to practice with my teammates," Johnson said on Sunday. "When we started the game, Clyde Drexler told me 'feel the game out and see what it is your teammates need from you."

Johnson added that with two great scorers like Jose “Pepe” Garcia and Hezi God, he didn't see himself needing to lead the team's offense.

"They don't need me to be a scorer," Johnson said. "When we got two scorer on the court and we only three people, right? So, I am like, boom, I'll just play defense, get the rebound and I'm a facilitator."

However, Johnson didn't stop there. He went to another level, comparing his game to LeBron James and his rebounding skills to Rodman.

"Hey listen, I was like LeBron, you hear me?" Johnson said. "Letting myeteammates get in the rhythm and if they need me then I come through, but Unc, this is the good thing about it, they didn't me to be a scorer, they needed me to rebound. So I was in that thing like Rodman. Like prime Rodman."
Rodman was a fierce defender and made a career out of hustle plays. He led the NBA in rebounds in seven straight seasons, establishing himself as arguably the greatest rebounding forward in league history.

Dennis Rodman shades NFL's Travis Hunter

Dennis Rodman has never lived his life by the rules. While he was a winner on the basketball court, his personal life has been controversial.

The Hall of Famer didn't shy away from shading NFL rookie Travis Hunter's personal life. When streamer Neon asked for Rodman's advice for a 21-year-old man, the NBA legend took a shot at Hunter.

"Don't be like Travis Hunter," Rodman said on Saturday.
Rodman won five NBA championships and was a two-time All-Star. He played alongsid some of the greatest players ever, like Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Isiah Thomas, among others.

Meanwhile, Hunter was the No. 2 pick this year by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a two-way star in college and won the Heisman Trophy in December.

