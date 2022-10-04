"I literally didn't move him an inch and I gave it everything I had" - Steph Curry shares his sentiments after a bout with sumo wrestler Hakuhō Shō in Japan

Steph Curry has shared his sentiments about his loss to sumo wrestler Hakuhō Shō in Japan.

Curry and the Golden State Warriors recently visited the 'Land of the Rising Sun' as part of their preparations for the 2022-23 NBA season. The Warriors played against the Washington Wizards twice in Saitama on September 30 and October 2.

During the Warriors' trip to Japan, Curry and Klay Thompson were introduced to the country's national sport: sumo wrestling. The Splash Brothers took on a sumo legend who holds the record for most career wins with 1,187. Curry and Thompson were no slouches, but they were no match against Shō.

Curry, who is considered to be one of the strongest NBA players pound-for-pound, was unable to move Shō. Meanwhile, Thompson had two chances to move the sumo star by just an inch, but failed miserably. The strength Shō displayed was impressive.

Steph Curry joined Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN's "Manningcast" to discuss the LA Rams' matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Curry revealed how he felt after taking on the greatest sumo wrestler ever. He couldn't even move the 45-time champion.

"It's still early in training camp," Curry said. "I've been working during the summer, but I may have even lost some strength over the summer. But even crazier, he had socks on on the hardwood floor. I didn't know it at the time. It was even more deflating when I saw the video afterwards."

"I realized I had all the traction with my basketball shoes and he's got just socks on. I literally didn't move him an inch and I gave it everything I had."

Hakuhō Shō also tried his hand at basketball and looked like a Splash brother. Shō had a nice shooting stroke, sinking two free throws in the video below.

Steph Curry, Warriors win two game against Wizards in Japan

Steph Curry against the Washinton Wizards

The Golden State Warriors faced the Washington Wizards twice at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan. The Warriors won both games, with Steph Curry playing just 30 minutes total. In their first matchup last Thursday, Curry had only six points in 13 minutes.

James Wiseman stole the show with 20 points and nine rebounds. Wiseman had the highlight of the night when he put Kristaps Porzingis on a poster. The Warriors went on to win the game, 96-87. Rui Hachimura had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Wizards in front of his hometown crowd.

Curry dazzled in the second game by scoring 17 points in 17 minutes to lead the Warriors to a 104-95 victory. Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. each had 12 points off the bench. Porzingis had 18 points for the Wizards, while Hachimura put up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors will open the 2022-23 NBA season at home against the LA Lakers on October 18. They will receive their championship rings and raise the banner at the Chase Center.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are on the road to start the season against the Indiana Pacers on October 19.

