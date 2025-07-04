"I live here still and train every summer" - LeBron James shuts down rumors of Cavaliers return after surprise Cleveland spotting

LeBron James' future with the LA Lakers is uncertain, but the NBA star was not in any mood for unnecessary speculations, especially on the 4th of July. The NBA superstar commented on a social media post that insinuated that he might return to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Friday, @TheHoopCentral posted a picture of James after his workout at the Cleveland Cavaliers' facility. It was a post that would make a lot of noise in the offseason, especially when James is undecided about his future. Also, leaving others intrigued is something that James has certainly mastered.

"LeBron at the Cavs practice facility today," the post read.

However, the four-time NBA champion quickly shut down any chance of further speculations with a message in reply.

"And every summer since it was built. I live here still and train every summer," he wrote. "Got damn yall bored man! Go get a plate of food somewhere and enjoy the 4th of July!"

LeBron James decided to pick his $52.6 million player option in the last year of his current contract with the Lakers. He has a no-trade clause in his contract, but will he choose to leave for his fifth championship? Only time will tell.

NBA Insider makes big claims about team looking to trade for LeBron James

LeBron James' uncertain future with the Lakers has made the most noise this offseason. Despite no indication from him about wanting to leave the team, there have been speculations about the Lakers' star joining a championship-caliber team.

Just days after James opted into his contract, his agent, Rich Paul, said that James wanted to compete for a championship, while also admitting that the Lakers were rebuilding for the future. However, ESPN's Bobby Marks said that there was no market left for James.

According to NBA Insider Dave McMenamin, Rich Paul claimed that he had calls from multiple teams regarding James' trade.

"LeBron hasn’t had any discussions with the Lakers about wanting a trade," McMenamin said on NBA Today. "Rich Paul said four teams contacted him in the last 24 hours wanting to talk trades, but there weren’t any substantive conversations with those teams.”

“Right now, LeBron is focused on playing on a championship-caliber roster." (Timestamp 5:58)

It is hard to strike the right guess about LeBron James' future with the Lakers.

At 40, it is only understandable why teams wouldn't want to plan their next five years with the NBA star.

