“I’ll buy that Laker ring off of you“ – Gilbert Arenas offers to buy Danny Green’s bubble ring if former LA champion decides to sell 1 of his 3 rings 

One of the best supporting cast members of the 2020 LA Lakers championship squad was Danny Green, who added significant help on both ends of the floor. Despite how special their win was, Green has revealed that he would sell his championship ring in case he ever decides to sell any of his three rings.

Green has proven to be a much-needed help in the championship teams he's joined. He first won with the San Antonio Spurs back in 2014 and earned his second ring with the Toronto Raptors in 2019. He won his third with the Lakers the season after.

"I could probably make the most off the Lakers one," Green said when asked which one of the three rings he would sell if he had to. "And that’s probably the one you want to keep. San Antonio is a little older, so it’s a nice ring. But it’s not as nice as Toronto. The Toronto one is ridiculous. It’s the biggest one."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I can possibly get the most money for it. It was a bubble year. It’s a Kobe year. And you know, Lakers fans, it’s a bigger fan base throughout the nation."

"Now, obviously, Canadians are special man. They treat you unbelievable. So it would be between those two. But I’ll probably keep the Toronto one and sell the L.A. one. Because I’ll get the most for the L.A. one, and the Toronto one I think, I wouldn’t say I like the most, but I think it’s, I wouldn’t say more meaningful but like, you know."

Expand Tweet

Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas posted the clip on his Instagram and added a hilarious caption.

"I’ll buy that Laker ring off of you," Arenas wrote.

Each ring was earned by Danny Green by being a reliable role player and it's a fact that each ring has a special meaning behind it. Still, there's hope that he doesn't reach a point where he has to sell one of his title rings.

You might also be interested in reading this: Danny Green stats: Looking at 3x NBA champion's stats from his first stint in Cleveland as he reunited with them in 14th season

Danny Green shares his story behind the Donovan Mitchell-Dillon Brooks fight

The past season was one of the best campaigns for the entire league. It was also a season when tempers were heated and stars fought one another. Danny Green had a chance to witness the small fight between Donovan Mitchell and Dillon Brooks last season, and he shared what he learned.

"I got a chance to play for both teams," Green said. "They got into a fight in Cleveland. So, Donovan Mitchell and Dillon got into that fight. And I was there for the Memphis side, and I actually got a chance to talk to Donovan about it when I got to Cleveland."

"And you can tell, Don’s not one of those guys that gets angry, but he had enough, threw the ball at him and almost started a brawl. That’s what Dillon does — get under these people’s skin and try to get you out your game."

Also read: Danny Green's contract details: Why the Grizzlies are expected to keep hold of the former 76er for the 2022/23 NBA season

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)