“I’ll never be in a rebuild again" - Devin Booker shuts down rumors of Phoenix exit amid Suns' playoff uncertainty

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns could be out of the playoff race soon. With the recent ankle injury to Kevin Durant, the team doesn't have enough firepower to counter the final fleet of opponents on its schedule. The team only has seven games left, including its game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Amid the struggles that Phoenix has faced this season, the organization also had to battle rumors regarding its star players. One rumor involving Booker alleged that the former Kentucky star wanted to force his way out of the Suns' current situation.

The Ringer's Logan Murdock had the chance to interview the four-time All-Star about his future. According to Booker, he isn't interested in being with a rebuilding team. However, he also wants to stay with the franchise that drafted him into the league.

“I’ll never be in a rebuild again,” Booker said. “We’re always going to be competing and trying to get to a championship.”

While rebuilding the Suns won't be easy, they have another thing to worry about. Phoenix doesn't have enough assets to trade to surround Booker with valuable players for them to contend. The organization is being held back by the second apron, which means they also wouldn't be able to sign high-end talent, Murdock pointed out.

However, Booker is committed to staying in one organization, much like his favorite player growing up, the late Kobe Bryant. Last year, the Suns were slightly better under coach Frank Vogel, but the problems already sprouted.

Suns insider Gerald Bourguet wrote last year about how Booker was willing to be with one team his entire career.

"Booker understands the value of sticking with one franchise for his entire career, following in the footsteps of guys like his idol Kobe Bryant,” Bourguet wrote.

Devin Booker didn't think he'd be on a losing team again

In Devin Booker's first postseason appearance, he didn't disappoint as he was one of the most important players who helped the Suns make the NBA Finals in 2021. Since then, Phoenix has been a staple in the postseason.

However, the franchise is set to miss the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season. With that, Booker had a moment of reflection on how the current season turned out.

“It’s somewhere I never thought I’d be again, to be completely honest. But we’ve built it before,” Booker said. “I’ve seen the bottom. We got close to the highest you can go. I’m going to stay in that pursuit and stay with that the rest of my career.”

The Suns remain in the 11th spot in the Western Conference standings with a 35-40 record. The team could lose the chance to be in the Play-In Tournament, which is its only ticket to the playoffs.

