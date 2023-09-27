"I love coming to New York": Lakers legend Magic Johnson reveals the Knicks are the only team he dreams of owning

NBA great Magic Johnson has been offered an ownership stake in an NBA team countless times but chosen to pass up on them. He, however, said that if an offer involves the New York Knicks, it is something he would consider.

The Basketball Hall-of-Famer shared this in an interview with the Associated Press, highlighting that the deep history of Knicks basketball as well as the team’s passionate and knowledgeable fan base make the prospect of ownership interesting.

Magic Johnson, 64, said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think it would be intriguing. The only team I would actually probably think about is the New York Knicks."

He further explained:

"I think because of the way fans love basketball you might have to think about that one, because I love coming to New York and going to the Garden and watching the Knicks play. I love being with fans who are so passionate about their team and the Knick fans are, and they're smart. They're smart basketball fans and so that one I would have to think about. I think that other than that, I would probably never think about ever being a part of another franchise."

Magic Johnson, however, was quick to say that no formal discussion has taken place between him and current Knicks owner James Nolan about the matter.

Team ownership is actually nothing new to the former three-time NBA MVP, as he holds stakes in teams in the NFL (Washington Commanders), MLS (Los Angeles FC), WNBA (LA Sparks) and MLB (LA Dodgers).

Magic Johnson used to be a part-owner of the Lakers, the team he led to great heights in the 1980s, but decided to sell his stake in 2010.

The Knicks had a solid run in the 2022-23 season, finishing as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record, led by All-Star Julius Randle and with great support from the likes of Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, RJ Barrett, Mitchell Robinson, Immanuel Quickly and Quintin Grimes.

How many rings does Magic Johnson have?

Magic Johnson won five NBA rings as a player, all with the Los Angeles Lakers.

He won his first title in his rookie year in 1980, where he helped the Lakers to a 4-2 series win over the Philadelphia Sixers. In the series, he stepped up for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the title-clinching Game Six in Philadelphia. He started the game at center and finished with 42 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and three steals in their 123-107 victory.

The next came in 1982 over the Sixers as well, whom they defeated in six games.

Johnson took on Larry Bird and the Boston Celtics in the 1985 finals and got the better of their rivals, claiming the NBA title in six games. The Laker great averaged 18.3 points, 14 assists and 6.8 rebounds in the championship series.

His last two titles came back-to-back in 1987 and 1988, where they beat the Celtics (4-2) and Detroit Pistons (4-3), respectively. In three of his five NBA titles, he was awarded Finals MVP (1980, 1982 and 1987).