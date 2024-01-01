"I would love to headline Sphere" - Shaquille O'Neal wishes to play DJ in $2 billion entertainment venue as New Year resolution

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal has built a name for himself in the music world both as a rapper and a DJ. Throughout the years, he's headline venues as a performer, but there's still a place where O'Neal would love to be in. According to the former superstar, he longs to be a headliner for a venue that's worth $2.3 billion.

Shaq goes around the world as DJ Diesel to showcase his talents on the turntable. Usually, he draws massive crowds and most people are excited to see him play his music. Over the past summers, he's been part of music festivals in Europe.

This time around, O'Neal is excited to keep performing and promoting his music. On one episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq, he was asked by co-host Adam Lefkoe about his New Year's resolution for DJ Diesel.

"Just to continue to move the crowd," Shaq said. "Continue to just have fun.

Lefkoe asked if there are places that O'Neal would want to perform in as DJ Diesel this year. The former LA Lakers star said this:

"I would like to, I don't know the correct terminology. What's that--the Sphere? I would like to be the first dubstep DJ to play in the Sphere. I've done mostly all the big ones but if I can headline something, I would love to headline the Sphere."

The Sphere is a music and entertainment venue that's located in Paradise, Nevada. The venue is owned by Madison Square Garden Company. It features an 18,600-seat auditorium, a 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen, speakers with beamforming and wave field synthesis technologies, and 4D physical effects.

Shaquille O'Neal to perform in Romania as DJ Diesel

The four-time NBA champion is still a DJ that fans want to see. It's been confirmed that Shaquille O'Neal will perform in Romania for the Electric Castle music festival. It's an annual music festival that takes place in Banffy Castle, 18 miles away from the city of Cluj-Napoca in Romania.

The event will be on July 17-21, 2024. Other artists like Massive Attack, Queens of the Stone Age and Bring Me The Horizon will also be performing at the event.

It has almost been an annual tradition for O'Neal to take on the stage to perform as a DJ. In 2022, he performed in Slovenia, with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic watching the show behind the legend. He also performed at the Lollapalooza Chicago festival last year for a second time.

