"I love having him at our parties": LeBron James' wife Savannah James name drops her favorite DJ

LA Lakers star LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, are known for having elaborate parties. In the past, the family has thrown massive events to commemorate the future Hall of Famer's birthday every year. Of course, as we all know, no party is complete without the addition of music.

According to Savannah James, there's one DJ who stands out above the rest: DJ Meel. The "LA-housed but Cleveland-raised" DJ has been DJing parties for years and has been a friend to the James family.

During that time, he has hosted several parties for LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, from birthday parties to anniversary parties and more. Given that, it's no surprise that Savannah James gave DJ Meel a shoutout.

"I just wanted to come here and show you some love," Savannah said. "When I hear the name DJ Meel, I'm already thinking, where's the party? And what am I wearing? I'm pretty sure one of the best parties I've ever been to, he was DJ.

"I love having him at our party because it's a guaranteed vibe. No invitation will ever be declined after that. Whenever Meel is DJing, three words that come to mind are dancing, sweating, and me."

Looking at LeBron James' previous praise of DJ Meel amid Savannah James' praise of Cleveland-born DJ

DJ Meel is a member of "the family," in addition to hosting a 70s-themed birthday celebration for King James. The group also includes LeBron James' longtime friend and business partner Rich Paul, as well as Edward Duck Givens, Kelton Crenshaw, and DJ Stepfloss.

According to Code Magazine, when King James and his wife Savannah James moved to LA, DJ Meel and the rest of "the family" did too. DJ Meel and LeBron James have seemingly built a close friendship, with the four-time NBA champ also notably praising the DJ in the past for Testimonial Tuesday.

"My brother, DJ Meel. I've been knowing him for about 20 years, man, growing up in the Cleveland Akron area," James said. "From the moment that I see him on the turntables and heard the music that he played, I knew he was special. ...

"You one of a kind, brother. Keep going. You know, go beyond what people even believe that you can go."

As DJ Meel said in Code Magazine, he has also held events for other high-profile personalities like Shaquille O'Neal. In addition, he has started working as a music supervisor for The Shop: Uninterrupted.

The brand, which has amassed 745,000 subscribers on YouTube and was founded by James' Springhill company, has been wildly popular among fans. As some fans may know, the name itself is an ode to an apartment complex James and his family lived at when he was a kid.