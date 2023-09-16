"I love when people come up to me": Michael Jordan, who refused to sign kids autographs 14 months ago, held different view 27 years prior

Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan drew flak from netizens last year when he refused to give kids an autograph or even a picture, according to a video posted by Overtime on Twitter.

Interestingly, back in 1996 in an interview with MTV, the six-time NBA champion shared that he loves it when people come up to him.

Michael said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I want people to remember me as someone who is also approachable … I love when people come up to me and at least say hello and say something about what I have done.”

What he said, however, did not go with what took place in June last year, which went viral on social media.

The incident involved MJ’s response to young kids who were asking for an autograph and a picture with him.

Instead of accommodating them, the Chicago Bulls great could be seen waving away the kids’ advances and telling them to move away.

In a clip of the incident posted on social media by Overtime, the kids could be heard saying, “Can we get a picture?” Jordan’s reply was “No.”

Expand Tweet

After seeing the clip, some fans have gone to criticize Jordan for the type of response he had, saying that he could have handled it much better.

Some even questioned his standing as the greatest of all time vis-à-vis LeBron James, who they felt would have been more accommodating for such a request.

What was Michael Jordan’s age when he retired?

Michael Jordan spent his last two seasons in the NBA with the Washington Wizards.

Michael started his NBA journey when he was 21 years old, playing for the Bulls, who drafted him third overall in the 1984 draft.

In his first 10 years in the league, he would lead Chicago to three NBA titles, from 1991 to 1993. He surprised the sporting world when after winning their third championship, he decided to retire at the age of 32, with his father’s untimely death being part of his decision.

However, his stepping away from the game, which saw him play minor league baseball, proved to be short-lived as midway into the 1994-95 season, he was back with the Bulls.

From there, he led Chicago to another three-peat from 1996 to 1998 before retiring for the second time at the age of 37 years old.

He returned to the NBA shortly after as part-owner and president of basketball operations for the Washington Wizards. But while now at the front office, he felt the urge to play again. So he suited for two seasons with the Wizards but at both times, the team failed to reach the playoffs.

Michael played his final NBA game on April 16, 2003, against the Philadelphia 76ers, by that time he was already 40 years old.

He finished his career with averages of 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 2.3 steals.