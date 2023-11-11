"I love them": Stephen A. Smith expresses his admiration for Latina women

Stephen A. Smith has amassed more than 377K subscribers in just over a year on his YouTube channel. The platform also gives his followers a chance to ask him any question under the sun and the veteran sports journalist really does take time to give his opinion.

In his most recent podcast, he was asked what he thinks of Latina women and Smith did not hesitate to show his appreciation.

"I love them. I love me a Spanish-speaking woman. I really, really, really do," said Smith. "I love it now that ain't you all got to have it but I mean it is a plus. Bilingual women, specifically Spanish whispering in your ear, it's a beautiful thing (and) I will acknowledge that so no shade on Latina women whatsoever. Let me throw that out there."

This was a very light discussion for Stephen A. Smith, who is more known for talking about sports. Currently, Smith is single and has been known to be on the dating scene. His preferences and opinions about dating were also discussed in his recent podcasts.

Stephen A. Smith, a 56-year-old bachelor, was asked by one of his followers if it was hard to date at his age but he said that it was more difficult for women.

"I think it is harder for women. I really do," said Smith. "Men, we outnumber y'all 17 to one and that's not taking into account the gay and incarcerated population. The numbers even bigger once you take that into account so men have a lot more options than women. Not only that, you're a woman, you got to protect yourself and guard yourself because you got some salacious men out there that's after one thing with the dogs. They are at times disgusting and terrible."

Stephen A. Smith answers the dumbest question he heard

Well, fans can talk about anything to Stephen A. Smith on his podcast and one follower stretched the mind of the TV personality. The host of ESPN's First Take was asked who he would send out to be the ambassador of the world to meet up with aliens and he had a quite interesting answer.

"That's the dumbest a** question I've ever heard in my life," said Smith about the alien ambassador question. "I don't have an answer but I'm thinking about it," said Smith. Somebody nice, somebody wouldn't want to kill, somebody's versatile enough to communicate on all of our behalf. How about Tom Hanks."

Tom Hanks is a highly acclaimed actor who is known for his versatile roles in 'Forrest Gump', 'Saving Private Ryan' and 'Toy Story'. He also cited the movie 'Castaway' where Hanks played a stranded airline passenger who had to stay on an island by himself while looking for help.

The Stephen A. Smith podcast has indeed flown on the YouTube platform as he discusses more than just basketball but also politics, entertainment and other questions that would definitely challenge his intellect.