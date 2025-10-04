"I love you till forever": Kiyan Anthony cosies up to girlfriend Angel Bradley as she pens passionate message declaring love in loved-up snaps

Angel Bradley, who is dating Carmelo Anthony’s son, Kiyan Anthony, shared a collage of pictures of herself and her boyfriend on Instagram. Anthony and Bradley have been in a relationship since July 2025.

As their son explores his first relationship as an adult, it marks a new stage of parenting for La La Anthony and Carmelo. On Friday, Bradley shared multiple pictures of the couple on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt message.

“To the bestest boyfriend. I love you till forever,” she wrote. “You make me a better person and I can’t be more grateful for you coming into my life and changing my perspective on love and life. Wouldn’t want it any other way my love.”

Angel Bradley's Instagram story for Anthony

Anthony graduated from high school in June 2025 and will be taking the court for his father’s alma mater, Syracuse University. Carmelo Anthony spent one season playing for Syracuse and left as one of their greatest players.

He played 35 games for the team, averaging 22.2 points and 10.0 rebounds, leading Syracuse to the program’s only championship in his freshman season. Anthony was drafted with the No. 3 pick of the 2003 draft and went on to enjoy an illustrious 19-year career in the NBA. Kiyan has a tough path ahead of him as he hopes to walk in his father's footsteps.

“It’s not a big thing”: Kiyan Anthony on age gap with girlfriend Angel Bradley

Since the start of their relationship in July, Angel Bradley and Kiyan Anthony have faced criticism on social media from fans, who target the couple’s four-year age gap. While the gap seems normal at first glance, fans take issue with the fact that Anthony recently turned 18 while Bradley is 22.

Speaking on a livestream in August, Anthony gave his thoughts on the situation, indicating that the age gap doesn’t bother him.

“Personally, I feel like it’s not a big thing. Most of y’all parents have a big age gap; they have the same age gap we have," Anthony said. "I don’t think that’s a problem; that was one of the first things we talked about when we first started communicating.”

Despite the acceptance from both Kiyan Anthony and Bradley, fans continue to criticize the young couple on social media.

