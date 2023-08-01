“I was loving Skechers” – Michael Jordan’s daughter Jasmine once shared MJ being dramatic about her shoe choices

Michael Jordan built an empire with one pair of shoes that took over the world and gave him a brand so influential that it's hard to think his children will ask for a different brand. Jasmine, the daughter of the Chicago Bulls legend, talked about loving the brand Skechers when she was young and MJ not being cool with it.

According to Jasmine, Skechers have eye-catching features for kids. The brand had light-up shoes, which were a hit among kids back then. MJ's daughter talked about begging the six-time champ to buy her a pair of Skechers.

"The funny thing is," Jasmine said. "As a kid, I was rocking a lot of Skechers, which was not OK in my father’s eyes. I used to beg him, ‘Please, let me get the light-up Skechers!’ Or the shoes with the wheels. He would let me wear them for a day, then the next day they would end up in the trash."

"It didn’t matter what pair they were. It didn’t matter who bought them. If they were in his house and they were on my feet, by the next day, they were in the trash."

Luckily for Jasmine, she became interested in wearing Jordans as she grew older. Now, she's a field representative in her father's company and has developed a love for the shoe. According to some articles, her favorite pair is the Jordan 1s.

"I definitely was in 1s a lot. And a silhouette I didn’t realize I wore a lot was the 5s. I really enjoyed 5s when I was younger and the colors we did in those. I still love my 5s. But before those, I was loving Skechers."

Charles Barkley refuses to be the first to apologize to Michael Jordan

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were once best of friends, but that changed when they were done playing basketball. After their careers in the NBA, the two pursued different fields. Chuck became an analyst and MJ became a majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets.

During his time as owner, however, MJ wasn't able to find success and was criticized heavily by the media. One of those people who shared their strong opinions about Jordan was Barkley. Since then, the two haven't talked and have remained distant from one another.

"I got an ego too," Chuck answered if he's willing to take the first step. "You can't be great at something -- that doesn't give you the right to be a jerk... He’s got my number."

Hopefully, the two get a chance to repair their relationship and leave what happened in the past.

