"I'm not acting like a victim" - JJ Redick reaffirms Doc Rivers take highlighting Patrick Beverley's diss

Former NBA player JJ Redick surprised everyone with his comments about Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers. Redick did not hold back in his criticism of Rivers during ESPN's First Take on Tuesday. He claimed the head coach often tends to blame others for his failures, which wasn't well-received by a few players.

Patrick Beverley was the first to respond to Redick online and went on a back-and-forth about how he was wrong about his take. Rivers' son and the former Duke star's ESPN colleague, Austin, defended his father. He said the shooter had his best years playing for the head coach and was wrong in his comments on Tuesday.

Here is Patrick Beverley's post on X and Redick's response to it:

Beverley also claimed Redick was "torched" by James Harden during the Clippers' 4-3 loss at the 2015 Western Conference semifinals to the Houston Rockets. Responding with stats, Redick posted:

Now, the former Clippers shooter decided to address the issue at hand and what transpired after his comments about Rivers went viral. In his "The Old Man & The Three" podcast, Redick stood his ground and didn't have any regrets with what he said about his former coach.

"Don't regret what I said," Redick said. "It's truthful to me. I do regret the delivery.

"I know the Doc thing came across as personal. Of course it's personal, I played for him for four years... I'm not acting like a victim here. I choose to do this... No one addressed the substance of what I said, they came after me."

Redick argued that the ones who reacted immediately, including Beverley, didn't get what he actually was trying to say and attacked him instead. He said:

"Like Pat Bev the other day ... Dude, if you wanna say I sucked at shooting a basketball for Games 5,6 and 7 of the Houston Rockets series, by all means. (I) could not make a shot consistently for three straight games. (But) I didn't get torched by Harden that series, so come with facts."

In line with Redick's claims, one of Rivers' unpopular incidents was with Ben Simmons during his stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was asked if the star could be a point guard in a championship team, and he refused to answer the question.

JJ Redick isn't the only former Clippers player who's aware of Rivers' lack of accountability

Back in April 2023, JJ Redick had his former teammate, Jamal Crawford, as the guest on his show "The Old Man and The Three." During the episode, they addressed Rivers' comments about his former Clippers team. According to the coach, he never believed in the Los Angeles team winning a title.

Crawford was surprised about Rivers' claims. This led him to believe the coach's lack of accountability was a significant part of why their team never won a title.

"Everybody I've talked to about it has kind of owned their own mistakes," Redick said. "...So, if people weren't getting along, it's kind of on you."

Crawford and Redick were the shooting guards of the Clippers during the Lob City era. With the duo playing together, many expected them to at least win one title, but injuries and on-court mistakes ruined their chances.

