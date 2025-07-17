Miami Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis is one of the more hyped rookies from the 2025 draft class. The Heat drafted ther former Fighting Illini as the 20th pick in this year's draft, but Jakucionis hasn't had a great start to his NBA Summer League.

Ad

He has been poor in shooting and struggled from both the field and beyond the arc. In his first three Summer League games, Jakucionis scored only 12 points, shooting 1 of 15 from the field, including 0 of 11 from downtown.

However, on Friday, Jakucionis overcame his early setbacks and scored 24 points, going 7 of 12 and 5 of 9 from the 3-point range in an 105-98 loss to the Hawks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On Wednesday, the Heat rookie told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina in an exclusive interview about his adoration for LeBron James and his own transition to professional basketball.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kasparas Jakucionis reflected on his shooting struggles and revealed his priorities as he looks to make a mark in the professional scene.

"It’s a process for me. I’m adapting to the game. It’s a little bit different. I’m just trying to control what I can control to give my 100% for the team and work on the defensive end. I’m trying to get the rhythm back," Jakucionis told Sportskeeda's Mark Medina.

Ad

The Heat are scheduled to face the Detroit Pistons in the Las Vegas Summer League on Thursday.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra encouraged with Kasparas Jakucionis performance in Hawks loss

Kasparas Jakucionis had a redemption game on Friday where he reclaimed his honor as one of the best shooters in his draft class in an eventual loss to the Hawks.

Ad

Following the defeat, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra expressed his thoughts on the Lithuanian international's comeback after struggling in his first three Summer League games.

"We were all encouraged just by the mental make-up that he had and what he showed," Spoelstra told ESPN.

"It was uneven offensively, there is no doubt about it. He had a lot of turnovers, some mistakes, but all of the intangibles -- the defense, hustle plays, passing, all of that -- he was able to do while having some uneven offensive plays."

The Heat coach explained that uneven offensive output and poor start to a stretch of games can impact a player's confidence. However, Kaspar Jakucionis has dealt with that well and found a way to impact games.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More

Hawks Fan? Check out the latest Hawks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.