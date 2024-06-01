Anthony Edwards allegedly calls out his teammates amid Game 5 loss

Anthony Edwards couldn't take the Minnesota Timberwolves to the 2024 NBA Finals. The Dallas Mavericks proved too much for them after Luka Doncic and company dismantled them 124-103 in Game 5 at Target Center to end their season on Thursday.

The young star tried to lead his team to another win that would have extended the series for another game. A video shared by the X/Twitter account @legendz_nba shows Edwards getting heated with his teammates during their last game.

“This n***s talking about passing the ball and sh*t… F*ck out of here. Pass me the f***ing ball," Edwards said while he walked to the bench.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He also had a few things to say about the Mavericks. Talking to veteran teammate Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards claimed he was better than them.

“I’m better than these n****s, man. Those n****s can’t f**k with me," he said.

A frustrated Ant also asked Kyle Anderson to pass him the ball. Naz Reid had something to say to Karl-Anthony Towns Jr. too.

"Yo, stop walking back. Let's go, stop walking back," he told Towns Jr.

Expand Tweet

Clearly, Edwards wasn't happy with the game's development and wanted to do something about it. The Timberwolves couldn't get the job done and were humbled at home, getting dumped in the Western Conference finals against a much stronger rival.

The Timberwolves became a top team in the West this season, and with the right moves, they can go further next season. Edwards wants to compete at the highest level and getting revenge will be on his bucket list for the next season.

Anthony Edwards responds to doubters in latest Adidas commercial

The player starred in a new Adidas commercial as soon as the 2023-24 NBA season ended for Anthony Edwards and his Minnesota Timberwolves. The video shows the shooting guard learning about the distasteful comments people made about him. Responding to high-profile names like Carmelo Anthony and rapper Cam'ron, Edwards sent a message.

"This is only the beginning because I'm not who they think I am. I'm better. Believe that," he said at the end of the commercial.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards made a lot of noise this season, taking the Timberwolves to fight for the No. 1 seed in the West until the very last day of the regular season. His future is bright and if the Timberwolves make the right moves, they can enjoy success, with Edwards leading the way.